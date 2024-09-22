Pompey find themselves in 23rd place in the table with only Cardiff City below them. The fixture list wasn’t kind to John Mousinho’s side and they have had six really trickly games so far this season.

They will hope that they can hit some form soon and rise up the table over the coming weeks and months. They were beaten 2-1 away at Burnley at Turf Moor this weekend and are back in action at home to Sheffield United next Saturday.

In the meantime, here is a look at the latest bookies’ odds at where Pompey are predicted to finish...