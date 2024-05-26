The full 2024/25 Championship line-up is locked in following Southampton’s win over Leeds United at Wembley. Sheffield United, Luton Town and Burnley were relegated from the Premier League, while Pompey, Derby County and Oxford United were promoted.

John Mousinho is expected to be a busy man this summer as he looks to bolster his ranks. He has a few vacancies to fill in his ranks over the next couple of months.

In the meantime, Pompey supporters can look forward to the next campaign over the summer. Here is a look the early predicted table based on the bookies’ odds...