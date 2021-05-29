Portsmouth’s striker plan with eyes on Derby County, Birmingham City, Bristol City and Nottingham Forest target after AFC Wimbledon exit

The striker is on the Blues’ shortlist of summer targets as Danny Cowley carries out his Fratton playing overhaul.

Finding a front man who can help bring out the best in John Marquis is a priority in the coming weeks for the new head coach.

The News understands Pigott is viewed as someone who fits the mould on that front, and is being considered as an attacking option.

But the increasing interest in the 27-year-old looks certain to ensure a move for the AFC Wimbledon striker doesn’t get off the ground.

Pigott has been linked with a number of Championship clubs since announcing he will not be renewing his contract with the Dons this week.

The likes of Derby County, Birmingham, Bristol City and Nottingham Forest are all reported to be interested in the striker who bagged 22 goals this season - with 21 coming on League One duty.

The spending power and second-tier status of those sides, mean they will be able to offer a more appealing package to the former Charlton trainee than Pompey can muster.

Pigott caught the eye against Cowley’s side on the penultimate weekend of the season, and was on the scoresheet in Pompey’s 3-1 - and has bagged against the Blues on two previous occasions.

News the Blues are looking to find a striker who can complement Marquis gives an insight into their plans for the 29-year-old moving forward.

The former Doncaster man is one of the few contracted players with a reasonable market value at present, but Pompey would only look to do business for their top scorer if a substantial offer was received.

Cowley’s plan is to find an attacking partner who can help get the best out of the man signed for £1m in 2019.

Marquis endured some difficult moments in front of goal through the 2020-21 season, with his confidence appearing to take a hit at times.

But the former Millwall man still finished the campaign with 18 goals, and has shown himself to be capable of smashing through the 20-goal barrier in the past.

The view at Pompey is replacing a player with that capability would be a tough and, in all probability, costly exercise.