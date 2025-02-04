John Mousinho has been handed a welcome selection headache after the shutters came down on the January transfer window on Monday night.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With eight new arrivals welcomed through the door at Fratton Park during the winter trading period and and the same number of fringe players allowed to leave for pastures new, the Blues - on paper - should be in a far healthier position to retain their current position outside the Championship relegation zone.

Those chances would be further boosted if those currently on the crocked list were to make a return to the first-team picture. But with the likes of Ibane Bowat, Jacob Farrell and Paddy Lane ruled out for the season, and Kusini Yengi still weeks away from a comeback, Mousinho will have to make do with what’s available to him now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With further injuries to Mark O’Mahony, Jordan Williams and Regan Poole taken into consideration, the Pompey head coach still has 25 players to chose from heading into Saturday’s trip to Sheffield United. That’s a healthy position to be in, considering the lack of options available to him at various points across the season.

And while he’ll welcome the prospect of selecting his starting XI and bench for the Bramall Lane fixture on the back of much-need squad improvements, the questions remain - what does he do with the current options available to him? And what does he consider his best team under current circumstances?

No doubt, only the Pompey boss and his trusted coaching allies will know the answer to that, with Saturday’s game still four days away and much training to get through before the team boards the bus to Sheffield.

However, here’s what we think would probably constitute Pompey’s strongest XI and bench ahead of that all important game at the high-flying Blades.

Starting XI

Goalkeeper - Nicolas Schmid

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We all knew the pecking order before Will Norris’ transfer deadline day move to Wycombe Wanderers, with Schmid and Jordan Archer picks one and two. Schmid being top of the tree is unlikely to change any time soon. Yet it will be interesting to see how the battle between Archer and new-boy Ben Killip for that back-up role plays out between now and the end of the season.

Right-back - Zak Swanson

Before Jordan Williams picked up his hamstring injury against West Brom, it became apparent that he was John Mousinho’s preferred pick at right full-back. His man-of-the-match display against Stoke backed up that assumption, which make his current injury harder to take. Pompey do have two very-able deputies in the shape of Zak Swanson and Terry Devlin. Both players have their individual qualites, but it’s Swanson who wins the battle to be Williams’ deputy until he returns.

Centre-back 1 - Conor Shaughnessy

The Irishman has only been back for one-and-a-bit games after five months out through injury, but he’s already proven what an asset he is and his capabilites of playing to a high level in the Championship. Pompey boosted their much-stretched central defensive options last month by snapping up Hayden Matthews for £1.2m from Sydney FC. However, Shaughnessy’s return to fitness could not have come at a worse time for the young Aussie.

Conor Shaughnessy | National World

Centre-back 2 - Rob Atkinson

The on-loan Bristol City man might still be playing catch-up with his fitness after such a lengthy spell on the sidelines, but he’s already proving to be a shrewd bit of business. There’s hope his partnership with Shaughnessy can bring the stability that’s the Blues’ backline has unfortunately been without for large chunks of the season.

Left-back - Connor Ogilvie

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The League One title-winner has slowly but surely begun to prove he’s more than capable of operating at Championship level. The arrival of Cohen Bramall from Rotherham will add some much-needed competition as Jacob Farrell continues to be absent with a knee injury. But Ogilvie is first-choice left-back unless Bramall starts pulling up trees at Fratton Park.

Central midfield 1 - Freddie Potts

The on-loan West Ham midfielder continues to prove his quality during his season-long stay at Fratton Park. There are times when you would love to see just a little bit more from the 21-year-old, yet he still oozes class. The arrival of Isaac Hayden on loan from Newcastle, plus Marlon Pack’s availability to resume midfield duties, will increase the competition for places in the Blues’ engine room and allow Mousinho to make more in-game changes when needs be. However, Potts gets the nod to start above the aforementoned - and Andre Dozzell.

Central midfield 2 - Isaac Hayden

It’s fair to say that the on-loan Toon enforcer is yet to reach full speed in a Pompey shirt since his arrival on January 10. That’s only natural given the lack of game time the 29-year-old has had this season. Yet, there’s enough to suggest his presence is benefitting the Blues - although Dozzell can feel slightly aggrieved at being overlooked here.

Right-wing - Matt Rtichie

This is where things start to get a little bit more trickier. Matt Ritchie’s importance has become more and more evident in recent weeks as his influence shines through. But the recent arrivals of Adil Aouchiche and Kaide Gordon enhances competition that has been sadly missing in this role throughout the season so far. Both new-boys are here to play as neither Sunderland or Liverpool will have sanctioned their moves south unless regular game time was on offer. But with both lacking actual match minutes before completing their moves, Ritchie could be considered the strongest candidate to start here v Sheffield United. How long that remains the case, though, remains to be seen.

Central attacking midfield - Callum Lang

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Wigan man is enjoying an excellent season in the Championship, with his 10 goals in the league to date placing him well out of reach of his nearest goalscoring challenger. The Liverpudlian keeps his place in the starting XI but the versatility of both Aouchiche and Gordon means nothing can ever be taken for granted. All of Pompey’s forwards are probably one off-day away from a place on the bench given the increased competition for place in that department.

Left-wing - Josh Murphy

On his day, Murphy is undoutedly Pompey’s greatest attacking threat. The former Oxford man’s final ball into the box can at times let him down. But he’s already in credit with the Pompey fans following his free-transfer switch from the U’s in the summer. Again, the arrivals of Gordon and Aouchiche will provide much-needed competition. But the talent Murphy possess and his performances to date in the Pompey shirt give him an automatic head start on his new rivals.

Centre-forward - Colby Bishop

Bishop has affectively been thrown straight into the deep end after undergoing heart surgery back in August. With both Kusini Yengi and Mark O’Mahony unavailble since November because of injury, he’s been tasked with leading the line on his own since returning against Preston. It’s resulted in the former Accrington man scoring four times for the Blues, but he’s probably being overused on occasions without any meaningful back-up. Thomas Waddingham’s arrival will enhance that, while O’Mahony’s impending return from a side strain will also help. Saying that, Bishop remains Pompey’s best central striker - he just needs a little bit more help.

Pompey new boy Adil Aouchiche. Pic: Portsmouth FC | Portsmouth FC

Substitutes

1-9: Jordan Archer, Terry Devlin, Hayden Matthews, Cohen Bramall, Marlon Pack, Andre Dozzell, Kaide Gordon, Adil Aouchiche, Thomas Waddingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As you’ll no doubt agree, this is a bench that looks far superior than those previously named by Mousinho and one the head coach will be more comfortable turning to during matches for in-game solutions.

The presence new additions Matthews, Bramall, Gordon, Aouchiche and Waddingham bring to the fold can’t be underestimated, while having the likes of Pack, Devlin and Dozzell there, too, means Pompey can make changes without seriously weakening their starting XI.

There’s several substitutes named who will no doubt be annoyed at only being allocated a place on the bench here. However, as said above, that will undoubtedly change once they get used to their new surroundings and they get their fitness levels and sharpness back up to the desired levels - which can’t come soon enough.

Ben Killip, Ryley Towler, Abdoulaye Kamara, Harvey Blair, Christian Saydee.