The celebrations are now over and the full focus is on preparing for Portsmouth’s return to the Championship.

John Mousinho’s men have enjoyed a memorable season in League One and have outshone the likes of Bolton Wanderers and Derby County to claim the title and end their 12-year absence from the second tier of the English game.

The Pompey faithful maintained a watching brief as the Championship season came to a close on Saturday as they awaited news on which sides they will face when the new season gets underway in August.

One big away day at Birmingham City was struck off the agenda when the Blues were relegated on the final day of the season - but there are still some eye-catching travels to look forward to with the likes of Sunderland, Watford and Sheffield Wednesday all amongst Pompey’s opponents for the new season.

But how does Fratton Park’s average attendance during a memorable season compare to the current second tier clubs?