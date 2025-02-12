What are Portsmouth’s chances of avoiding relegation back into League One after a solitary season in the Championship?

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth boosted their hopes of staying in the Championship with a 2-1 home win against fellow strugglers Cardiff City on Tuesday night.

John Mousinho’s men made the perfect start to what is likely to have been a pivotal clash in the battle against the drop as early goals from Colby Bishop and Conor Shaughnessy put Pompey firmly in control by the time the midway point of the first-half had been reached. However, the visitors hit back when Callum O’Dowda halved Portsmouth’s advantage and ensured nerves were put on edge for the vast majority of 20,251 inside Fratton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite both sides creating a number of opportunities, Mousinho’s men held on to claim a hard-earned win and move four points clear of the relegation zone for at least 24 hours - although the Pompey boss was not entirely pleased with what he witness from his side.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Off the back of a really positive performance at Sheffield United, we needed to back that up with a win, which we did. The performance wasn’t quite as positive, but, when the dust settles, I would much rather be talking about three points in the bag, rather than waxing lyrical about how good we are but not coming away with a win. Although I was absolutely furious with our response at going two goals up. You get punished at any level if you don’t do the basics of the game well, which I didn’t think we did for the last 25 minutes of the half.”

After collecting a deserved point against promotion contenders Burnley and producing an impressive display in a narrow loss against second placed Sheffield United, it was imperative Pompey continued to build momentum by securing what could be a big win against fellow relegation battlers Cardiff - but with that win now in the bag, how would you rate Pompey’s chances of extending their stay in the Championship into a second season?

We take a look at the latest Championship relegation odds with the Bet365.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the latest Championship relegation odds?

2500/1 Leeds United 2000/1 Burnley, Sheffield United, Sunderland 1000/1 West Bromwich Albion, Middlesbrough 500/1 Coventry City 250/1 Blackburn Rovers, Norwich City 200/1 Bristol City 100/1 Millwall, Sheffield Wednesday, Watford 50/1 Preston North End 33/1 Queens Park Rangers 16/1 Swansea City 6/1 Oxford United 7/2 Hull City, Stoke City 12/5 Cardiff City 11/10 Portsmouth 5/4 Luton Town, Derby County 1/14 Plymouth Argyle

Your next Portsmouth read: Portsmouth striker Colby Bishop breaks silence on £3.5m Birmingham City move and heart surgery rumours