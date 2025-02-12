John Mousinho reflected on the half-time removal of Zak Swanson and insisted: It was the right thing.

The right-back endured a forgettable evening against Cardiff, irrespective of Pompey’s crucial 2-1 victory which lifted them into 18th spot.

It was the former Arsenal youngster who was beaten in the air by Callum O’Dowda to head home Andy Rinomhota’s right-wing cross as the visitors pulled one back in the 23rd minute for a goal Mousinho labelled as ‘awful’.

Indeed, Swanson struggled to deal with the Republic of Ireland international overall, prompting his replacement at the interval by Terry Devlin.

It was an ignominious early end to proceedings for a player who has impressed in his 24 appearances for the Blues this season - but Mousinho is adamant action was needed.

He told The News: ‘Zak has been superb for us and put in a huge performance at the weekend in terms of his physical output.

‘I thought he started against Cardiff really well and then probably struggled to get to grips with O’Dowda at times.

‘We’ve got Terry’s physicality there and have the option to change it like that, so we thought it was the right thing to do. It’s nice to have those options.

‘Swanny will be disappointed that he didn't win the header at the back post for their goal, but I’m more disappointed with the way we set up for the throw.

‘We were really deep, we weren’t doing anything, we didn't get any pressure on the ball and just allowed them to cross. That’s not us, that's not how we’ve been successful over the past 6-7 weeks.

Terry Devlin impressed after coming on for Zak Swanson at half-time in the 2-1 victory over Cardiff. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘I was right behind it, as soon as O’Dowda headed it, I knew it was going in, it was really well directed. That’s all you need, to put the direction onto the header, and it goes into the net.

‘I am never happy with any goals we concede - and that was just awful.’

Devlin has found himself third-choice at right-back in recent weeks, behind Swanson and Jordan Williams.

However, with Williams now injured, Mousinho turned to the 21-year-old at half-time against Cardiff - and was delighted with the Irishman’s performance.

He added: ‘I thought Terry did really well. He was nice and aggressive, and defended that channel really well. O’Dowda is a very, very good operator at this level and Will Alves came on too.

‘I’m really pleased for Terry, that’s the contribution the squad needs to make, that’s what we need the squad for. I actually thought all our subs did well.’