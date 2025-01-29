Pompey’s impressive unbeaten home run came to an abrupt end on Tuesday night as they lost 1-0 to Millwall. Mihailo Ivanovic calmly netted the decisive goal on 40 minutes after running in behind off the back of debutant Hayden Matthews, with John Mousinho’s side falling to a first defeat at Fratton Park since early November.

The rearranged fixture was Pompey’s game in hand on their relegation rivals, but after failing to capitalise on the opportunity, they remain just one place and two points above the drop zone. Derby County and Luton Town are still just one win away from catching the Blues - goal difference permitting - with Plymouth Argyle a little further back.