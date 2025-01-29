Portsmouth's worrying Championship relegation odds after Millwall defeat as Derby County, Stoke City, Cardiff and Hull survival chances rated

Pompey remain just above the relegation zone following Tuesday’s defeat at Fratton Park.

Pompey’s impressive unbeaten home run came to an abrupt end on Tuesday night as they lost 1-0 to Millwall. Mihailo Ivanovic calmly netted the decisive goal on 40 minutes after running in behind off the back of debutant Hayden Matthews, with John Mousinho’s side falling to a first defeat at Fratton Park since early November.

The rearranged fixture was Pompey’s game in hand on their relegation rivals, but after failing to capitalise on the opportunity, they remain just one place and two points above the drop zone. Derby County and Luton Town are still just one win away from catching the Blues - goal difference permitting - with Plymouth Argyle a little further back.

But despite pulling out of the relegation zone with back-to-back wins over Middlesbrough and Stoke City recently, Pompey remain among the favourites to go down. Take a look below to see how the bookmakers expect the rest of this season to pan out on the south coast.

Relegation odds: 2000/1 (Bet365)

1. Sunderland

Relegation odds: 2000/1 (Bet365) | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 1000/1 (Bet365)

2. West Bromwich Albion

Relegation odds: 1000/1 (Bet365) | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 1000/1 (Bet365)

3. Coventry City

Relegation odds: 1000/1 (Bet365) | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 500/1 (Bet365)

4. Middlesbrough

Relegation odds: 500/1 (Bet365) | Getty Images

