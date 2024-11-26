In the battle of Pompey’s Championship right-backs, the young pretender has claimed the crown. Except he’s no longer pretending.

Aside from a couple of outings at Dungannon Swifts as a right wing-back, Terry Devlin had no experience at full-back when initially challenged with the Blues role last season.

Development in the unfamiliar position was halted during a flurry of outings when he damaged his shoulder at Oxford United in January, keeping him out until the final day.

Now with Jordan Williams (hamstring) and Zak Swanson (heel) absent through injury, John Mousinho has again turned to the Northern Ireland under-21 international.

Terry Devlin believes he has adjusted well to a right-back role at Pompey. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Despite being recruited as a central midfielder from Glentoran in June 2023, he has been something of a revelation in his new-found responsibility - and Devlin is loving it.

He told The News: ‘I played once or twice for Dungannon Swifts as a right wing-back, but I hadn’t played at right-back before I came to Pompey.

‘The thing is, it is quite similar to being a midfielder. Being athletic, getting up and down the pitch, using your running power. I enjoy it.

‘I can play right wing-back as well, it’s not much different, you’re just a bit higher up the pitch and have the centre-backs to cover you.

‘Compared to being a midfielder, right-back is obviously different, but there are similarities to the position. I have qualities I can use for both and I don’t mind it.

‘I’m decent in one-v-one defending, I’m strong, I’m a decent runner who can get up and down the pitch, and I can win tackles and headers. I just enjoy defending.

‘I don’t think it's hard for me to adjust from midfield any more. I played there last year, so I have already learnt what I need to do. The coaches and centre-backs have helped me and talked me through it as well, so they make it a bit easier,

‘Obviously you have to be focused in training, making sure you are picking up what the gaffer and coaches are telling you, but I have gone there and done well I feel.

‘The gaffer has put his trust in me and is playing me there at the minute. If he sees me in that role then I am happy to play there.

‘Honestly I don't mind. If I am wanted to play midfield, I can play midfield, if I’m wanted to play right-back I will. I will play whether it’s right-back, centre mid or anywhere.’

Devlin started three successive matches at right-back in January until damaging shoulder ligaments at the Kassam Stadium.

He sustained the injury during an aerial challenge with Greg Leigh, yet attempted to carry on until substituted in the second half, with it subsequently ruling him out until the final match at Lincoln.

He added: ‘The shoulder is all good now, it has healed really well. The physios here are brilliant, I was out for three months and thankfully made it back for the Lincoln game.

‘It was the way I landed, I probably shouldn’t have gone for it, but that’s just the type of player I am. I just want to be involved.’