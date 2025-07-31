Championship transfer latest as Pompey fans await Blues’ next move in transfer window

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey’s search for reinforcements continues ahead of the new season, with a new right-winger something head coach John Mousinho is desperate to add to his ranks with in the near future.

It will be interesting to see if Charlton’s failure to strike a deal for Reading winger Harvey Knibbs - a player linked with the Blues this summer - will pave the way for a potential move to Fratton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will also be engrossing to see what sort of money the Blues are willing to part with as they look to fill a role that will come at a premium.

Pompey have just over a week to find someone if they ‘re determined to have a new arrival in place for their season-opener against Oxford United on August 9. However, there’s still a month to get all their transfer business sorted, with the window remaining open until 7pm on September 1.

At least three more new additions are expected between now and then.

In the meantime, here’s the latest transfer developments from the Championship as teams continue to look for ways to strengthen their ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derby have £1.2m bid rejected for player linked with Pompey

Derby County have reportedly failed in their attempt to bring in a midfielder linked with Pompey earlier in the window.

Sunderland’s Nectar Triantis was a reported target of the Blues back in May following his impressive loan spell at Hibernian last summers.

The News later learned that Pompey were not exploring a deal for the Australian under-23 international, with the Fratton Park side since signing midfield trio John Swift, Mark Kosznovszky and Luke Le Roux as part of their midfield overhaul.

No further midfield additions are expected at this moment - but it appears it’s an area of the park which the Rams are still looking to bolster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, according to the Daily Record, Derby submitted a £1.2m bid for the 22-year-old - only for it to be rejected by the Black Cats.

It’s not quite clear yet if John Eustace will return with an improved offer for a player who has two years remaining on his Stadium of Light contract.

Oxford United close to striker deal ahead of Pompey season-opener

Oxford United-linked striker Nik Prelec in Slovenia under-21 action against Italy | Getty Images

Oxford United are reportedly closing in on a move for Cagliari striker Nik Prelec.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey’s opening-day-of-the-season opponents are supposedly at an advanced stage of their negotiations with the Italian outfit over a loan move for the 24-year-old.

The U’s will then have an obligation to buy the 1.4m euros-rated frontman if Gary Rowett’s side retain their Championship status at the end of the season.

Prelec has been with Cagliari since the summer of 2022, but is yet to score in 16 league games for the Serie A side.

He has spent the past two seasons on loan in the Austrian Bundesliga - first with Tirol an then with Austria Vienna.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last season, the former Slovenia under-21 international scored eight goals in all competitions for Vienna.

For your next Pompey read: John Mousinho lays it on line to Paddy Lane at critical moment for fans’ favourite’s Portsmouth career