Latest: Pompey reported Sunderland target update as Blues eye business
Pompey will look to carry out summer midfield surgery as they aim to strengthen their options in the middle of the park.
But that will not include a move for Sunderland’s Nectar Triantis, after the Blues were linked with a move for the Australian international.
The News understands Triantis is not someone under consideration by the Pompey football operation, however, as they look to explore other avenues centrally.
The 22-year-old was a name who emerged last week, following an impressive loan stay with SPL outfit Hibs this season.
Triantis was nominated for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year award, after making 34 appearances for the side who finished third.
The Australia under-23 international is contracted at the Stadium of Light, where he has made five appearances since joining from Central Coast Mariners in 2023.
Pompey know they need to bring in new faces in the middle of the park, with the outstanding Freddie Potts returning to West Ham after his excellent season-long loan stay. Similarly, Isaac Hayden has gone back to Newcastle United after linking up with John Mousinho’s side in January and making 17 appearances.
That leaves Andre Dozzell, veteran skipper Marlon Pack and out-of-favour Abdoulaye Kamara as the three contracted options in the middle of the park.
Pompey boss: We’re not Man City
Pompey boss John Mousinho acknowledged there’s recruitment work to be done there, but doesn’t feel his side have the luxury of searching out like-for-like replacements for those who’ve left.
Mousinho said: Yes (midfielder signings are needed), straightaway we’ve lost a couple of the players we had on loan.
‘Isaac and Freddie go back, Isaac has played a lot of games post January and Freddie played a huge amount of games.
‘So it’s definitely an area we are going to need to improve and strengthen, particularly with the options we’ve got going into next year.
‘It’d be great if we could (replace like for like) so if you can find me another Freddie Potts and replace him that’d be brilliant. We have been looking but unfortunately there’s not too many out there.
‘I may have this wrong, but I think I have it right - there’s no players who’ve gone from PL2 on loan to League One, played a full season in League One and are ready for the Championship in that mould Freddie was.
‘We got really lucky in terms of Freddie being ready to come in on his second loan, coming from that excellent West Ham pedigree and then having the ups and downs of a full season in League One before coming to us.
‘There aren’t many Freddie Potts around nor many internationals who’ve played 150 Premier League games, who are ready to come down like Isaac.
‘We’re trying to bring in good players - that’s the best way we can put it. We’re not Manchester City and can spend £60m on the exact player we want. So we have to be flexible and make sure we bring in good players.’