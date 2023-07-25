News you can trust since 1877
Predicted League One table after transfers as new-look Portsmouth challenge Derby, Bolton, Barnsley & others - gallery

The League One season is on the horizon and this is how the table may look come the end of the campaign next year.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 25th Jul 2023, 18:00 BST

After missing out on a play-off spot by seven points last time out, Portsmouth fans are desperate for the 2023/24 League One season to end with a shot at promotion to the Championship.

John Mousinho has recruited in numbers ahead of the upcoming campaign, which begins with the visit of Bristol Rovers in under two weeks' time.

As well as the clubs in and around the play-offs last season, such as Peterborough United and Derby County, Pompey will have to compete with relegated Championship sides Reading, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic.

Ahead of the new season, The News looks at how the bookies predict the season will end, and what it means for Portsmouth.

18/1 to win the league.

1. 24th - Stevenage

Photo: Getty Images

18/1 to win the league.

2. 23rd - Northampton Town

Photo: Getty Images

18/1 to win the league.

3. 22nd - Cheltenham Town

Photo: Getty Images

18/1 to win the league.

4. 21st - Burton Albion

Photo: Getty Images

