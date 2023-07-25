With more than 1000 tickets sold for tonight’s pre-season friendly at AFC Wimbledon – yes, a pre-season friendly – your loyalty shows no limits.

And coupled with the fantastic numbers that have been out in force for the games against Europa FC in Spain and the locally-based friendlies against Bognor, Gosport and the Hawks, it’s safe to say that the Fratton faithful’s enthusiasm hasn’t succumbed to last season’s disappointing eighth-placed finish.

No doubt, if last Saturday’s behind-closed-doors game against Crawley – which was played at the Blues’ Hilsea training base – had seen supporters granted access, another bumper crowd would have been evident. It might even have seen the League Two Reds, who were thumped 9-1 at the weekend, buckle even more under the pressure!

The progress witnessed under new head coach John Mousinho over the second half of last season, along with the 11 new signings delivered by the club during the transfer market, has galvanised the fans ahead of the 2023-24 season.

That’s been reflected in the huge demand for season tickets approaching the new campaign, with more than 14,300 sold prior to the July 19 cut-off date.

And no doubt there’s an urgency among supporters to see some of those players in action prior to the season-opener against Bristol Rovers on Saturday, August 5.

Indeed, despite a busy pre-season schedule to date, the Fratton faithful are yet to see Gavin Whyte, Regan Poole, Abu Kamara and Kusini Yengi – who scored a hat-trick in that behind-closed-doors win against Crawley – in action. And it’s safe to say that will be a factor in tonight’s eye-catching away attendance at Plough Lane.

Pompey will be accompanied by more than 1,000 fans for tonight's pre-season friendly at AFC Wimbledon

There’s still tickets available for the game in west London, while those who can’t make it are reminded that the Blues will host Championship Bristol City at Fratton Park for what will be their last pre-season game before the season finally kicks off.

It’s not clear what’s Mousinho’s approach to tonight’s game will be, but fans are guaranteed to see a strong squad travel as the Blues look to give a stronger-looking-than-ever first-team set-up valuable minutes.