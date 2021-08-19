Pompey winger Ronan Curtis. Picture: Jason Brown

It is understood the Championship club enquired about the Republic of Ireland international at the start of the summer.

Now they’ve stepped up their interest ahead of the August 31 deadline.

Cardiff and Blackburn have also been long-time admirers of the 25-year-old, who has been an ever-present since Pompey’s season began.

However, Bluebirds boss Mick McCarthy has publicly cast doubt over whether they are able to meet Pompey’s valuation of Curtis.

As for Blackburn, their interest appears to have cooled in recent weeks, despite selling Adam Armstrong to Southampton for a fee reported to be in the region of £15m.

Tony Mowbray’s side, who are presently sixth in the Championship, also had to fulfil a 40 per cent sell-on clause agreed with the s triker’s previous club Newcastle.

Regardless, neither club have definitively been ruled out of the running as the potential Fratton Park departure of Curtis appears to be heading right to the wire.

Ronan Curtis is interesting Preston ahead of the end of the transfer window. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The former Derry City man has made no secret of his desire to test himself in the Championship, an ambition which he insists has no reflection on his respect for Pompey.

The Blues have long been braced to lose him and continue to hold out for a figure around the £2m mark.

In the current market, it’s a valuation which is unlikely to be met, yet there remains Championship interest at the right price.

Danny Cowley has spoken glowingly of Curtis’ attitude during an uncertain period for the player, who arrived at Fratton Park in May 2018.

And the Blues’ head coach has been reassured by the club’s ownership that his player budget would benefit from funds collected by any potential sale.

