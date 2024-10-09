Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He’s the Academy’s brightest prospect at present - and now the attacker has joined the Rocks to aid his promising development.

Frustratingly, Pompey have struggled to produce their own talent in recent times, with Harry Clout representing their latest great hope.

The left winger shone for the Blues in July’s pre-season friendly at the Hawks, while has also spent time training with John Mousinho’s first-team.

Now the ex-Palace youngster has been sent to Nyewood Lane on a short-term loan for his first taste of regular men’s football as Pompey seek to step up his encouraging growth.

Harry Clout in action for Pompey against the Hawks in pre-season. Picture: Alex Shute | Alex Shute

Rocks boss Robbie Blake moved for the highly-regarded Clout with his Isthmian League Premier Division side devastated by injury and struggling in 18th place.

Having made the switch last week, the 17-year-old has subsequently started two matches, while was an unused substitute in Tuesday night’s 1-0 league defeat at high-flying Dover.

Nonetheless, with one goal in nine matches for the Academy this season, it’s an important learning curve for the youngster.

He retained his place for Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Sittingbourne in the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy, being substituted in the 54th minute for Jasper Mather.

Having been one of two unused substitutes at Dover on Tuesday evening, he will again be in the frame for this weekend’s crucial clash with fellow strugglers Canvey Island at Nyewood Lane.

Certainly it has been an encouraging start to the season for Clout, who is bidding to earn professional terms with Pompey at the end of his second year as a scholar.

After pre-season outings against the Hawks and the Rocks, he was named on Pompey’s bench against Luton and Middlesbrough in the opening month of their Championship campaign.

He also impressed in last month’s Hampshire Senior Cup defeat at Bashley by laying on the Blues’ only goal for Nathaniel Chioma in a 3-1 loss.

Commenting on his Rocks debut against Steyning, Blake told Sussex World: ‘I thought the debut of Harry Clout was good and he looked a bright prospect.’

Fans will watch his progress with interest as the increasingly-long wait for the next Academy starlet continues.