The Welling United striker, who progressed through the ranks at Fratton Park as a teenager, voiced his opinion on proceedings on the south coast – following Alfie Stanley’s exclusive interview with The News.

After 13 years at his boyhood club the Dorchester striker revealed his pain of being ‘forced; out the club in June 2021 – which has raised a number of eyebrows among the Fratton faithful.

And Blues supporters were joined in voicing their dissatisfaction by the son of Blues great Lee Bradbury – who’s also now responded.

The 23-year-old posted on Twitter: ‘The youth system down here is a shambles.’

Stanley was a member of the contingent of starlets who weren’t handed new deals at the club last summer, which saw no second-year scholars continue their footballing journey at PO4

The 21-year-old released as a third-year alongside Harry Kavanagh – while Harrison Brook and Seok Jae Lee turned down offers and are presently with Bognor and Gosport respectively.

Despite the lack of emergence of youth talent last year deals look set to be handed out this time around - as Dan Gifford extended his stay at the club, after a successful loan spell with Bognor Regis this term.

Harvey Bradbury in action for former club Oxford City. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

He follows promising goalkeeper Toby Steward to be tied down to Danny Cowley’s side, after the goalkeeper penned a professional deal in February.

However, the fate of their colleagues, such as Harry Jewitt-White has still to be officially confirmed.

Despite not making a professional appearance for Pompey, Bradbury has forged a successful career of his own since his 2017 departure.