Could Kusini Yengi be about to hand Pompey boss John Mousinho a selection boost ahead of this weekend’s trip to Millwall?

Last week the striker returned to Fratton Park prematurely from international duty with Australia after he sustained a hamstring injury during their World Cup qualifying camp.

The 26-year-old was an unused substitute in the Socceroos’ 5-1 triumph over Indonesia. He was then omitted from Tony Popovic’s side for their trip to China three days later after sustaining the issue in training. As a result, he flew back to the UK as fears over another injury setback loomed.

John Mousinho allayed those early concerns shared by the Fratton faithful, with the Blues boss insisting the former Western Sydney Warriors frontman would be sidelined for no more than 10 days in the build-up to Saturday’s 1-0 win against Blackburn at Fratton Park.

That victory moved the Blues seven points clear of Championshiup safety with seven games of the season remaining. Now the latest evidence suggests Yengi could still play a big part in that battle for survival between now and May 3 as he closes in on his Pompey comeback.

Indeed, in a video posted on the club’s X account, the fully-kitted-out striker can be seen accompanying his Pompey team-mates as they head to the training pitch to begin their preparations for this weekend’s trip to Millwall. It’s clear proof that initial fears over the ‘minor’ injury he suffered were correct and that the Aussie will be back in action sooner rather or later.

Kusini Yengi gets ready for Pompey training on Monday morning | Portsmouth FC

Speaking to The News after Saturday’s win against Rovers, Mousinho claimed the same squad that overcame Blackburn would be the one that travels to the capital this weekend. The onus is, therefore, now on Yengi to change the head coach’s mind as he looks to kick-start a season that has been stuck in first gear for the major of it.

Yengi, of course, sustained up a knee issue while on international duty with Australia back in November - an injury that sidelined the League One title winner for three months. He returned to action in February and made three appearance before picking up his latest injury while out with the Socceroos earlier in the month.

Forgotten duo also spotted in training video

Yengi’s training pitch presence wasn’t the only eye-catching moment from Pompey’s Monday morning video clip, with forgotten man Abdoulaye Kamara also spotted among the group that was heading out.

Abdoulaye Kamara’s only appearance this year came against Wycombe in the FA Cup. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The 20-year-old midfielder has struggled since his summer switch from Borussia Dortmund and has made only one appearance for Pompey in 2025. That sole outing came against Wycombe in the FA Cup in January, when the Blues put on a disappointing showing to bow out of the competition against the League One outfit.

That game is one of six outings the midfielder has registered on the south coast following his arrival for an undisclosed fee from the German giants.

Also caught on camera was fellow fringe player Harvey Blair. Like Kamara, the young winger has had limited opportunities since his summer move from Liverpool.

The 21-year-old has totalled eight appearances for Pompey to date - seven of which have come from the bench - and has been overlooked for eight of the Blues’ past nine match-day squads.

The last time the Fratton faithful saw Blair in action was on November 30, when the forward came on as a 66th-minute substitute in the 2-2 draw at Swansea.