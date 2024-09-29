Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey and Sheffield United fans both had plenty to say after a high-octane afternoon at Fratton Park. Here’s a selection of views from X, formerly Twitter.

Really gritty display by Pompey , who refused to be outpowered against a gigantic and gifted Sheffield United side. Poole and McIntyre’s form giving the team a tighter look, and selfless shift up top from young Mark O’ Mahony. Upbeat feel today but need to create more at Fratton. @IanDarke

Hard fought 0-0. We'll take the point. Portsmouth still one of the old school away days. They really back their team. @michael_hal

Great ground, great atmosphere and great fans. It's what football is all about. Proper old school club just like ours and I wish them well for the rest of the season. @Psmith1889Paul

Pompey will be nowhere near the relegation places if they can keep up that level of performance. Backed by that fantastic crowd it'd be criminal if they struggle to stay up. And what a ground Fratton is, proper old skool, the type of place that should have a preservation order on it. @ButlerAndy

Best thing about yesterday was seeing every #Pompey player getting involved in the little scrap at the end. Just shows that they’re all there for each other and in it together. Mousinho and these players will make sure we’re ok. Pup @LukeEllisPUP

Fair result. Not the best game but great atmosphere from the Blades and #Pompey @parkgateblade

Another clean sheet and decent chances for both sides to snatch it. Portsmouth reminded me a bit of an old Blades side, competitive, strong tackling and organised. @SEAN_N_MILES

Amazing day at Fratton Park! Important point today for Pompey. Clean sheet against a top side in Sheffield United is a big step. They defended set pieces incredibly well. Thankyou @Pompey for the warm welcome today. @Danny_Rose7

One hell of a hard fought battle between #Pompey and the Blades and delighted to see us go toe-to-toe with a relegated side while holding firm at the back. Bodes well for a stretch of winnable games to come for the Blues. @PO4PompeyStats

Pompey ain’t going to be anywhere near relegation if they play like that every week. Good side. #sufc #pompey @Lewis__Baines

Solid performance from the lads. Blue army out in force per usual. Looked like a nice day at Fratton. A well earned point. Excited to get back at it Wednesday (and not a team at the top of the table although every team in this division is quality). Keep our heads up, compete, and go again. #pup #ppu @Eric_Eisner