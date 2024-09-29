'Proper old school club...should have preservation order on it...one hell of a battle': Portsmouth and Sheffield United faithfuls react
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Really gritty display by Pompey , who refused to be outpowered against a gigantic and gifted Sheffield United side. Poole and McIntyre’s form giving the team a tighter look, and selfless shift up top from young Mark O’ Mahony. Upbeat feel today but need to create more at Fratton. @IanDarke
Hard fought 0-0. We'll take the point. Portsmouth still one of the old school away days. They really back their team. @michael_hal
Great ground, great atmosphere and great fans. It's what football is all about. Proper old school club just like ours and I wish them well for the rest of the season. @Psmith1889Paul
Pompey will be nowhere near the relegation places if they can keep up that level of performance. Backed by that fantastic crowd it'd be criminal if they struggle to stay up. And what a ground Fratton is, proper old skool, the type of place that should have a preservation order on it. @ButlerAndy
Best thing about yesterday was seeing every #Pompey player getting involved in the little scrap at the end. Just shows that they’re all there for each other and in it together. Mousinho and these players will make sure we’re ok. Pup @LukeEllisPUP
Fair result. Not the best game but great atmosphere from the Blades and #Pompey @parkgateblade
Another clean sheet and decent chances for both sides to snatch it. Portsmouth reminded me a bit of an old Blades side, competitive, strong tackling and organised. @SEAN_N_MILES
Amazing day at Fratton Park! Important point today for Pompey. Clean sheet against a top side in Sheffield United is a big step. They defended set pieces incredibly well. Thankyou @Pompey for the warm welcome today. @Danny_Rose7
One hell of a hard fought battle between #Pompey and the Blades and delighted to see us go toe-to-toe with a relegated side while holding firm at the back. Bodes well for a stretch of winnable games to come for the Blues. @PO4PompeyStats
Pompey ain’t going to be anywhere near relegation if they play like that every week. Good side. #sufc #pompey @Lewis__Baines
Solid performance from the lads. Blue army out in force per usual. Looked like a nice day at Fratton. A well earned point. Excited to get back at it Wednesday (and not a team at the top of the table although every team in this division is quality). Keep our heads up, compete, and go again. #pup #ppu @Eric_Eisner
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.