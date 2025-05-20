QPR and Blackburn Rovers want striker who scored crucial Fratton Park goal

The latest transfer talk from across the Championship just weeks before the opening of the summer transfer window.

Portsmouth are expecting a hectic summer transfer window as they look to build on a successful battle against relegation.

John Mousinho has already kicked off his close-season business when he confirmed the departures of the likes of Cohen Bramall, Kusini Yengi and Anthony Scully has been released at the end of their contracts and took up contract extension options on defender Zak Swanson and Andre Dozzell. With the transfer window around two weeks from officially opening, the Pompey boss is believed to be keen to boost his options in midfield and has also prioritised cover for striker Colby Bishop after he carried the brunt of the attacking threat for a large portion of the season.

However, Mousinho is not the only Championship manager said to be in the market for a frontman as several of his second tier rivals also look at add to their options in the final third. One striker said to be in-demand is Swansea City star Jerry Yates, who spent the vast majority of last season on loan at Derby County and scored ten goals in 42 appearances during his time at Pride Park. Football Insider have claimed Queens Park Rangers, Blackburn Rovers and managerless Hull City are all keen on the former Blackpool striker, who will enter the final 12 months of his current Swansea deal this summer. There are also said to be two MLS clubs showing an interest in the frontman.

EFL pundit and Sky Sports presenter David Prutton believes Yates would be an ideal signing for QPR. He told Football League World: "He's certainly a player I've enjoyed watching over the past few seasons across the EFL. He would be a miss for Swansea. QPR need something to change this pattern of treading water in the Championship. I'm not saying that Jerry Yates is the vital cog that can completely transform them, but he's shown at this level that he's got ability to affect the opposition.”

Saints and Sky Blues in race to sign Villa defender

Southampton and Coventry City are interested in signing Aston Villa right-back Kaine Kesler-Hayden. | Getty Images

Southampton will return to the Championship after what has been a disastrous season in the Premier League.

The Saints were promoted last season following their play-off final win against Leeds United - but are now preparing for life back in the second tier after their relegation was confirmed last month. Their plans are already underway and BirminghamWorld have claimed the Saints are ready to compete with beaten play-off semi-finalists Coventry City for the signing of Aston Villa full-back Kaine Kesler-Hayden.

The Saints are looking to bring in a right-back as Kyle Walker-Peters is set to depart St Marys when his current contract comes to a close next month and Kesler-Hayden, who spent the season on loan at Preston North End, is just one of their targets.

