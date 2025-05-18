From left to right: Miron Muslic has been linked with a move to Hull while Tom Cleverley and Will Still are reportedly in the running for the Southampton job. | The News

There’s plenty of managerial talk circulating with Southampton linked with two young contenders, ahead of their return to the Championship. Meanwhile, there’s names in the frame for the Hull job after Ruben Selles was sacked. Here’s the latest.

Southampton have held talks with Tom Cleverley over their vacant managerial position, according to reports.

And Pompey’s fierce rivals also said to be keen to appoint rising star Will Still, following their relegation to the Championship.

The Blues will face their foes from along the M27 once again next season, and they will have a new figure in their hot-seat after sacking Ivan Juric after just 107 days last month.

Cleverley has been interviewed for the position, according to The Guardian, and made a positive impression, as he looks for his latest opening.

That’s after the former Manchester United midfielder was sacked three days after the end of the season, with Watford finishing 14th in the Championship.

Still is another name said to be in the running for the St Mary’s positing, with the 32-year-old regarded as of the game’s bright, young managerial things.

The Belgium-born man has announced he’s leaving French side Lens for ‘personal reasons’ and wants to be closer to his family. His girlfriend, Sky Sports presenter Emma Saunders, has been diagnosed with encephalitis - a condition where the brain becomes inflamed.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl is another name in the frame for the Southampton job, with the German previously with the club under Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Hull City eye Plymouth boss after surprise call

Plymouth boss Miron Muslic is a wanted man at Hull City, according to reports.

Former Cardiff boss Erol Bulut is another consideration for the position, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

Muslic’s standing hasn’t been dented by Plymouth’s relegation, as the Bosnia-born Austrian oversaw the Pilgrim making a decent fist of trying to stay in the division after his arrival in January.

Plymouth won five of their final 10 league games and also toppled Liverpool in the FA Cup, after his move to Devon.

The 42-year-old had stated he wanted clarity over the futures of key players, after Plymouth went down, while staying tight-lipped on his own future.

He told BBC Sport earlier this month: ‘I'm empty - we are relegated for seven or eight days, believe me I'm empty.

‘I don't have the power right now to think about a potential future because that takes a lot of focus, a lot of concentration and a lot of energy.

‘I don't have this energy right now, I need to go back to my family to see them, to recharge, to breathe and we have enough time to think about the future.’

Bulut has been out of work since being sacked by Cardiff last September.

The Turk was fired with the Bluebirds bottom of the Championship, after picking up a single point from their first six games. Cardiff went on to be relegated to League One, with his successor Omer Riza also leaving the club last month.