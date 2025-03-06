Sky Sports pundit David Prutton is anticipating a raucous Pompey showdown with Leeds United.

The EFL specialist expects the meeting with the Championship leaders to be a ‘rambunctious’ affair, as the Blues collide with Daniel Farke’s men on Sunday afternoon.

And the former Southampton midfielder believes the Fratton faithful will be up for the occasion, as Leeds arrive at PO4 well backed by their travelling followers.

It’s shaping up to be a clash to savour, as John Mousinho’s side look to move a giant step closer to securing their position in the second tier for another season. They will have to stop a Leeds juggernaut to do that, however, with the Yorkshire outfit unbeaten since last November in league action - a run spanning 17 games.

Pompey’s own upwardly mobile form was curtailed, as three wins on a spin came to a close at Luton last weekend. And there is the small matter of Leeds having to overcome their own bogey run at Fratton to consider, as they remain winless at the Blues’ home for 39 years in the league - a run spanning six clashes.

Prutton sees a game in front of the Sky Sports and ITV cameras which will entertain, with an atmosphere to match.

Pompey fans are expected to be in full voice against Leeds | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Speaking on EFL Essentials podcast, he said: ‘For Pompey, take away the defeat to Luton and before that it was a very decent run of fixtures where they’ve won a decent amount of games.

‘I think this is a really tough one for Leeds.

‘Pompey, as we know, are very, very vocal at home and they’ll love the fact Leeds will travel down en-masse and in full voice.

‘So this has all the makings of a really good Sunday lunchtime match-up.’

Pompey v Leeds prediction amid injury blows

Pompey’s major injury issues remain going into the game, with a swathe of options sidelined and the defence under major strain.

Nine players were sidelined at Luton, with the Blues' concerns centring on their lack of options in the middle of defence.

Leeds have three players out in Ethan Ampadu, Max Wober and Mateo Joseph, with Mateo Joseph a doubt after rolling his ankle against West Brom.

Despite Pompey’s fitness problems, Prutton is predicting Mousinho’s man will be able to hold the leaders.

When offering a score prediction, he said: ‘I’m going 2-2 - a rambunctious Sunday afternoon draw.’