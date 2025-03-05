Kaide Gordon has been backed for a big role in Pompey push’s for survival after delivering a promising insight into his talent.

And the Liverpool loanee has been challenged to make a Championship impact over the final 11 games of the campaign, by bringing his direct running to the table.

Gordon gave supporters a window to his potential at Kenilworth Road last Saturday, with a 45-minute outing which showcased the winger’s potential to make a mark at PO4.

On an afternoon short of positives, the 20-year-old’s display was a big plus point as he was introduced for Matt Ritchie at the interval. It was just a second appearance for Gordon, since agreeing a loan switch from his Premier League parent club after a stay with Norwich over the first half of the season.

With his other outing totalling eight minutes off the bench at Sheffield United last month, the Luton performance was the first meaningful chunk of action on which supporters could judge the former Derby man.

Mousinho agreed the talent who moved to Liverpool in a deal which could eventually cost £3m in 2021, offered positivity with his play. That is something the Pompey head coach is looking forward to seeing more of over the final 11 games of the season, with Leeds next up on Sunday before Plymouth arrive at Fratton next Wednesday.

Now Mousinho is tasking Gordon with getting on the front foot when the chances presents itself and striking fear into Championship defence, with the rare ability to force full-back on to the back foot.

‘I think the big piece of advice I’d give Kaide is every time he gets the ball and is faced up with the full-back - I’m looking for him to take him on. I want him to take the full-back on and I don’t want him to worry too much about anything else.

‘He’s got the quality to do it, so he has to make sure that’s exactly what he does. I think we saw that in flashes on Saturday, but I think he’ll grow into it.

‘It’s good for him to get his first 45 minutes, and I think he’s going to be a key part of the squad for the last 11 games.’