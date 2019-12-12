Ross McCrorie has been handed the chance to stake his right-back claim.

The Rangers loanee is earmarked for a run in Pompey’s side following the knee injury which has sidelined Brandon Haunstrup for 6-8 weeks.

Kenny Jackett concedes McCrorie is ahead of fellow summer recruit James Bolton to fill the vacated full-back role.

And, starting from Saturday’s trip to Accrington, the Scotland under-21 international has an opportunity to make his mark.

Jackett said: ‘I think Ross is ready. He is now ahead of James.

Ross McCrorie

‘Having said that, his natural position is central midfield, that is where his base experience is. He played there with Glasgow Rangers, but we have needed at times an attacking option (from right-back).

‘It might have been a little while ago, I think the forwards have probably got going since then, but at one stage we really did need the ball coming out, in terms of our outlet being our full-backs.

‘Generally, if you are looking at Ross, you can definitely see there's a player there.

‘He’s not quite had a run, there has been a sending off, substitution and injury, but I still see a player and there is a lot of the season to go.

‘Hopefully he is able to crack on now. It is his to lose.’

McCrorie has already started five Pompey matches as right-back this season.

His last outing in the role was against Southend at the start of last month, when a hamstring tear forced him off during the first half.

Following a month-long absence, he returned against Northampton in the Leasing.com Trophy, albeit in his favoured central-midfield role.

Jackett added: ‘With players, you need the right combination.

‘There are times when you need another defender. There are times when you have three solid ones and then somebody to attack.

‘You want the defence to be set, it can change from game-to-game, but it’s not ideal.

‘The idea is you get a well-balanced back four which can adapt and be consistent.’