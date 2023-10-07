News you can trust since 1877
'Raring to go': The exciting Portsmouth news in next stage of promotion race with Bolton Wanderers, Oxford United, Derby County & Co

John Mousinho has welcomed his invigorated striker options as Pompey prepare for the next stage of their promotion battle.
By Jordan Cross
Published 7th Oct 2023, 05:00 BST- 1 min read
The Blues boss believes his front men are ‘raring to go’ and ‘firing’ as he looks forward to having a number of front line considerations.

Mousinsho’s side go into this weekend’s meeting with Port Vale with a swathe of injury and suspension issues to contend with.

The broader picture is now looking a lot more positive in the striker department with Christian Saydee fit after a hamstring issue, and Kusini Yengi available for selection after nearly eight weeks out with an ankle injury. That’s a world away from three weeks ago when Pompey almost went into the Derby trip with no available strikers.

Mousinho said: ‘It really feels like that (Pompey are getting new striker signings).

‘We’ve gone from a situation at Derby a few of weeks ago, although we never said anything at the time, where we weren’t sure if we’d have a striker for the game.

‘Colby had missed a whole week’s training (through illness), it sounds dramatic but that was actually the case.

‘It looked like we’d not have a centre-forward, but Colby has seen it through without missing a single minute. Then we got Christian back, so it was nice to have some support.

‘Then all of a sudden, we’ve got three centre-forwards back, raring to go, firing and vying for those three spots. That’s a really good position for us to be in.’

