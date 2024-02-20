Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey promotion rivals Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough could turn to the free-agent market to bolster their chances of returning to the Championship.

And former Manchester United, West Ham and Derby County attacking midfielder Ravel Morrison is reportedly on their radar after his departure from MLS side DC United in January.

According to TEAMtalk, both League One sides are exploring moves for the well-travelled 31-year-old. Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday are also supposedly keen as they look to avoid heading back to the third tier of English football. All three clubs apparently see the player as someone who can bolster their attacking ranks heading into the business end of the season.

Bolton are nine points adrift of league leaders Pompey but have three games in hand. The Trotters travel to Cambridge United tonight as they attempt to gain ground on the Blues and second-placed Derby. Yet Ian Evatt’s side do so with just one win in their past four League One games. Top-scorer Dion Charles also missed their 3-3 draw with Charlton on Saturday with a knee injury and could also miss this evening's trip to the Abbey Stadium.

Peterborough co-owner recently boasted that the Posh had the best forward line in the EFL. However, Darren Ferguson’s side have lost their past four games in League One and have dropped to fifth in the table - 16 points behind the Blues, with two games in hand. Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday gave their chances of remaining in the second tier a huge lift with a 2-0 win over fellow strugglers Millwall on Saturday. That’s their second win in four games, but the Owls remain four points from safety.

Given their predicaments, it’s little wonder all three have been linked with moves to enhance their fire-power. The only issue is, Morrison - despite his talent - isn’t the most reliable in front of goal. The Jamaica international has played for 14 different clubs during his near 14-year career. He’s never reached double figures for goals or assists for any of those sides. In fact, his best numbers stem from his spell at Derby in 2021-22, when he registered four goals and four assists during 36 Championship games for the Rams.