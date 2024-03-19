Reading fans react to football regulator bill as Derby boss makes promotion admission

Pompey boss John Mousinho. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Portsmouth's bid to return to the Championship may well be on hold due to the international break - but there is still plenty of news from around League One.

The major story in the third tier revolves around the future of crisis club Reading, who have been subjected to points deductions and severe cost-cutting measures over the last year as controversial owner Dai Yongge continues to provoke understandably passionate protests from the Royals faithful. There has been some speculation suggesting a German businessman Daniel Loitz is in talks over a possible takeover of the club and that follows on from talk a North American consortium were in advanced talks over a possible deal with Yongge.

As Pompey fans will be aware after their own experience, falling foul of unsuitable owners has caused heartache for many supporters across the English football pyramid - and avoiding further examples of such issues will be high on the agenda for a new football regulator that will be discussed in parliament on Tuesday as the government introduce their Football Governance Bill.

Caroline Parker, a spokesperson for Reading protest group, Sell Before We Dai, has welcomed the news - but stressed it may have come too late to save her beloved club.

She said: "Throughout our campaign we’ve become increasingly aware of just how little protection football fans have from bad ownership. In our view, an independent regulator cannot come soon enough and though that still may be too late for Reading Football Club, we sincerely hope its creation will stop other football fans from going through what we have.

"As always, the devil is in the detail and we’ll take time to read this publication properly. It could be a game changer for our beautiful game though. Lastly, if the independent regulator would like a test case, or would like to learn from our experiences, they know where we are."

Latics boss on Watford's radar

Wigan manager Shaun Maloney is reportedly under consideration to take charge at Championship club Watford after the Hornets parted company with former boss Valerien Ismael.

Shaun Maloney said Blackpool gave him his two most painful memories as a manager. His Wigan Athletic side beat the Seasiders 1-0 at the weekend. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The former Celtic and Aston Villa winger has done an impressive job with the Latics after he was appointed in January last year. Despite seeing his side hit with an eight-point deduction, Maloney has guided Wigan into the safety of mid-table and his performance in the dugout has captured the attention of the Hornets according to Football Insider.

Rams boss makes promotion admission

Derby County manager Paul Warne has admitted his side are in a good position to secure promotion into the Championship after their narrow home win against Bolton Wanderers.

A second-half goal from Kane Wilson helped the Rams see off their promotion rivals at Pride Park on Saturday and ensured they lead the chasing pack behind Pompey. With his side holding a four-point advantage over Bolton, Warne is confident Derby can secure a return to the Championship - but conceded his side have to be consistent in their approach.

