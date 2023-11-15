The Galway-born defender has a claim to being Pompey's top performer this season - and has now set out his Republic of Ireland ambition.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Conor Shaughnessy has spoken of his international ‘dream’ as his Pompey displays soar. The outstanding defender has outlined his Republic of Ireland aspirations, after a season in which his Blues form has gone from strength to strength.

Shaughnessy has been a revelation since his summer arrival as a free agent, after leaving Burton Albion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old's emergence has been one of the big success stories of the campaign, one few would have anticipated after he was left out of John Mousinho’s squad on the opening day against Bristol Rovers.

The former Leeds and Reading man has gone on to make 19 appearances, and score two dramatic late goals to deliver stoppage-time wins for his side.

There’s little doubt Shaughnessy can make a strong claim to being Pompey’s top performer to date, as he helps his side to the head of the League One table.

While some of his team-mates are away with their countries, the Galway-born man has yet to receive any senior international recognition. That’s despite representing Republic of Ireland through the age groups up to under-21 level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaughnessy has the likes of Nathan Collins, Shane Duffy and Dara O'Shea in his way in Stephen Kenny’s squad, but is hoping focussing on continuing his excellent Pompey form will reap dividends internationally.

Shaughnessy said: ‘It’s always been a dream of mine to be there (for his country).

‘It’s difficult to get in there at the moment with the standard of player in my position. I don’t know, though. I suppose I have to keep at it here.

‘I’m at a big enough club now that if I keep doing the right things, you’d hope there would be recognition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s all out of my control, I suppose, but it’s a dream I’ve had since I was a child and something I’d never give up on.