The 22-year-old penned a two-year deal with Pompey on Wednesday, with the club also having the option of an additional 12 months.

He joins after leaving Exeter – whom he joined as an eight-year-old – upon the expiry of his contract.

During his long association with the Grecians, Sparkes amassed 150 appearances and nine goals, following his debut as a 16 back in 2017.

Thirty-five of those outings came last term, with the Exmouth-born ace helping Gary Caldwell’s side finish 14th on their return to League One.

He found game time harder to come by over the second half of the season due to an increase in competition for places.

However, the versatile Exeter Academy graduate ticks a lot of boxes as far as Pompey are concerned.

The now former St James Park fans’ favourite is young, talented, coachable and passionate about the game.

He also has plenty of game time under his belt and undoubted promise – all qualities Mousinho believes can be capitalised on even further during his time at Fratton Park.

Welcoming his seventh summer signing to the club, the Blues head coach said: ‘Jack’s an exciting talent who enjoyed a huge amount of success in helping Exeter get promoted to League One a couple of seasons ago.

‘We think that he’s ready to kick on, fitting the age and profile of player that we’re looking to bring to the club and develop.

‘He’s a really versatile left-sided player and has good attacking qualities that complement what we already have in the building.

‘Jack’s still only young, but played a lot of games for Exeter last season in a side that performed really well at this level.

‘So he already has plenty of experience despite his age. There’s a lot of promise there and we’re delighted to welcome him to Pompey.’

Sparkes’ arrival will enhance competition at left-back, with Connor Ogilvie both former boss Danny Cowley and Mousinho’s preferred option their last season.

