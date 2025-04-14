Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey’s Championship rivals Swansea are set for fresh backing by a surprise new investor.

Real Madrid star Luca Modric has become a minority owner with the Swans, according to esteemed football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 39-year-old midfielder has reportedly joined the board at the Swansea.com Stadium, linking up with majority shareholders Andy Coleman, Brett Cravatt & Jason Cohen in South Wales.

However, the Champions League winner and World Cup finalist won’t be joining the Blues’ rivals as a player and will instead be working on his ‘personal project’ off the field.

The Swans sit 12th in the Championship at present and eight points clear of John Mousinho’s troops, having taken 17 points in nine games under interim boss Alan Sheehan.

Modric’s deal will no doubt surprise everyone in the second-tier, with Romano using his trademark ‘here we go’ to confirm the agreement.

Speaking on X, he said: ‘Exclusive breaking news. Luca Modric is set to become the new minority owner of Swansea City Football Club. Yes, Luca Modric to Swansea is not a deal on the pitch because the full focus of Modric remains at Real Madrid.

‘It’s a deal investing for the present and future of the club so Modric remains fully focused at Real Madrid. It’s important to clarify this point. Obviously he is a crucial player for Carlo Ancelloti on the pitch with his quality, leadership and his stats are even better compared to last season. But Luca Modric wants to continue to play for Real Madrid and that’s his intention and that’s the plan.

‘Meanwhile, Modric is investing as part of his personal project for the future and the investment has been made at Swansea Football Club. Modric will help the club and will start this new part of his career, but at the same time the professional career as a player is not over at all.

‘Full focus on Real Madrid and also on continuing on playing at the Bernabeu. Meanwhile, Luca Modric is the new minority owner of Swansea. You didn’t expect this one. Here we go.’

Swansea are set for new backing. | Getty Images

Modric has spent 13 years in Spain with Real Madrid, where he’s amassed 571 appearances as well as winning 28 trophies.

That includes six European Cups, six Club World Cups, five European Super Cups, four La Liga titles, two Copa del Reys and five Spanish Super Cups as well as a Ballon D’Or in 2018.

The experienced midfielder arrived at the Bernabeu in 2012 after completing a £33m move from Spurs, where he spent four years.

Modric has also appeared in five Euro competitions, reached the World Cup final in 2018 and is the most capped Croatian.

Meanwhile, Swansea have been outside the Premier League for seven years and currently sit mid-table in the Championship having sacked Luke Williams in February.

The Swans drew 2-2 with Pompey in November, before losing 4-0 at Fratton Park on New Years’ Day.

Josh Murphy opened the scoring with a fabulous long-range effort before Paddy Lane netted his first Championship goal. Ryley Towler made it three in front of the Fratton End in the second half, before Colby Bishop rounded off the scoring on 78 minutes.