Reassuring former Norwich and Rotherham defender staying calm despite Portsmouth's ‘frustrating’ Fleetwood draw

The Blues defender couldn’t hide his frustrations and knew the challenge Scott Brown’s side would pose.

Danny Cowley’s men were held to a 1-1 draw at Fratton Park with Josh Koroma the shinning light in a tough day at PO4.

The Huddersfield loanee opened the scoring, when his curling effort from outside the box looked like the ideal response to their defeat at Ipswich last week.

But an error at the back saw the Cod Army respond eight minutes later when an unmarked Carlos Mendes Gomes headed home the surprising equaliser.

Despite dominating proceedings throughout the 90 minutes, Pompey were unable to break down the resilient defence, costing them a valuable two points in their promotion push.

It also leaves them nine points behind leaders Plymouth, with the Blues having two games in hand.

Raggett said home wins against teams like Fleetwood are necessary when it comes to promotion.

Sean Raggett insists there's no need to panic just yet at Pompey.

But with just 11 games played, the defender said there was no need to panic.

‘It was really frustrating not to come away with a win,’ he told The News.

‘They’re the type of games we definitely need to win if we want to achieve our ambitions this season.

‘I think we had full control really of the game on the whole but didn’t do enough in both of the boxes.

‘We created enough chances and got into enough good areas to score more goals and, likewise, it’s disappointing that we conceded from a set-piece. It’s disappointing at both ends for us.

‘They were going to come here and slow the game down which, from their point, is the right thing to do. A point for them is a good result so they’ll try and slow the game down and we have to overcome that and do better.

‘On the whole, we had really good control of the game but just couldn’t quite get the ball over the line.’

The point leaves Pompey fourth in the table and three matches without a win in League One.

Raggett added: ‘I don’t think there’s any need to panic, we’ve scored a lot of goals this season so it’s not like we’ve been struggling to score.