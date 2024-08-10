Live

RECAP an incredible opener between Pompey and title favourites Leeds United

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 10th Aug 2024, 09:03 GMT
Updated 10th Aug 2024, 14:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Pompey are back!

Today’s the day Pompey step back out into the Championship.

And what a challenge to mark the occasion as John Mousinho’s men travel to title favourites Leeds United!

We’ll be building up to kick-off at Elland Road with all the talking points before team news drops at 11.30am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Then it’s more chat before the drama unfolds as 12 long years outside of the second tier.

And we’ll be there every step of the way as he bring you live kick-by-kick commentary against Daniel Farke’s men.

LIVE Leeds United v Portsmouth

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 14:29 GMT

90+8

Aaronson fires wide when clean through at the death!

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 14:27 GMT

All square

Leeds sub fires through the bodies deep into stoppage time, sickener.

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 14:25 GMT

3-3

Aaronson

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 14:24 GMT

90 seconds to go

Pompey need to dig in here!

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 14:23 GMT

INCREDIBLE

Cool as you like to roll the ball past Meslier!

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 14:22 GMT

LANGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG

3-2!

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 14:21 GMT

PENALTY POMPEY!!!

Saydee fouled!

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 14:17 GMT

Attendance

36,432

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 14:14 GMT

CHANCE

Wow, big chance wasted as Bamford plants a near post header wide from a few yards out.

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 14:12 GMT

82

Pompey finding depths of stamina to stay in this with eight to go plus stoppages

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 14:09 GMT

79

Bamford on for Joseph

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 14:08 GMT

78

Saydee wins an attacking free-kick near the right touchline.

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 14:07 GMT

77

Pompey slow it down from their throw.

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 14:05 GMT

74

Dozzell replaced by Moxon.

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 14:04 GMT

74

Bogle fizzes a ball across the Pompey box and away to safety

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 14:03 GMT

Triple change

Off goes Gnonto (phew), Gruev and James for Rothwell, Aaronson and Piroe.

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 14:00 GMT

Context

This is the full strength title favourites taking on a Pompey side with six significant players missing. It’s all square after 70 minutes at Elland Road.

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 13:56 GMT

66

Gnonto shot deflected for a corner

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthLeeds UnitedChampionshipElland Road

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice