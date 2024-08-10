RECAP an incredible opener between Pompey and title favourites Leeds United
Today’s the day Pompey step back out into the Championship.
And what a challenge to mark the occasion as John Mousinho’s men travel to title favourites Leeds United!
We’ll be building up to kick-off at Elland Road with all the talking points before team news drops at 11.30am.
Then it’s more chat before the drama unfolds as 12 long years outside of the second tier.
And we’ll be there every step of the way as he bring you live kick-by-kick commentary against Daniel Farke’s men.
LIVE Leeds United v Portsmouth
Aaronson fires wide when clean through at the death!
All square
Leeds sub fires through the bodies deep into stoppage time, sickener.
Aaronson
90 seconds to go
Pompey need to dig in here!
INCREDIBLE
Cool as you like to roll the ball past Meslier!
LANGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG
3-2!
PENALTY POMPEY!!!
Saydee fouled!
Attendance
36,432
Wow, big chance wasted as Bamford plants a near post header wide from a few yards out.
Pompey finding depths of stamina to stay in this with eight to go plus stoppages
Bamford on for Joseph
Saydee wins an attacking free-kick near the right touchline.
Pompey slow it down from their throw.
Dozzell replaced by Moxon.
Bogle fizzes a ball across the Pompey box and away to safety
Triple change
Off goes Gnonto (phew), Gruev and James for Rothwell, Aaronson and Piroe.
Context
This is the full strength title favourites taking on a Pompey side with six significant players missing. It’s all square after 70 minutes at Elland Road.
Gnonto shot deflected for a corner
