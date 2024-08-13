RECAP as Portsmouth fall to 1-0 defeat to Millwall in Carabao Cup
John Mousinho’s men take on their Championship rivals in the first round of the Carabao Cup as they look to continue their fine start to the campaign.
The Blues are straight back in action following their enthralling 3-3 draw against Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.
We’ve got build-up and team news ahead of this evening’s first-round clash from Fratton Park before minute-by-minute coverage from 7.45pm - all courtesy of Pepe Lacey.
Ratings
The ratings are in as Neil Allen gives his player verdict.
Well what a game that was. A breathless second half, with both teams having chances to affect the scoreboard. Towler unlucky not to score right at the death but plenty to be pleased about for Mousinho’s men.
Pompey are out of the Carabao Cup and suffer their first league defeat of the season. They lose 1-0 to Millwall in what was a fantastic contest at Fratton Park.
Towler NO!!!! Richie’s deep cross finds Towler at the far post but he heads inches wide of the mark.
Norris is up as Pompey win a corner in the last seconds.
Is that it for Pompey. Roberts flaps Dozzell’s ball in but they can’t win the second ball. Into the final minute.
Not what Pompey want in added time. Norris in his own area kicks it straight out of play from a free-kick.
Five minutes of added time.
Over the course of 90 minutes there really hasn’t been too much to split the two sides. A Pompey mistake proving costly it seems. Added time to come, can they find an equaliser?
The minute’s counting down now for Pompey, who need to find a leveller if they want to stay in the competition. An equaliser would sent the game straight to penalties.
Norre off for Hutchinson as Millwall’s final change.
Richie sends in a delightful corner but Devlin can’t quite get his head to the ball and it goes behind for a goal-kick.
Roberts is booked for time-wasting from the resulting goal-kick.
Lane finds space on the left flank and his half-volley cross is sent into the box but Lang miss-times his head and it’s just wide of the mark.
Stevenson’s corner is cleared by Millwall with Lang conceding a foul on the edge of the box.
Great work by Sorensen, who wins another corner for Pompey. Almost entering the final 10 minutes.
And here come the Pompey duo for Saydee and Silvera. The latter has impressed this evening and has looked the Blues’ most threatening player so far.
Lane and Lang being readied in the Pompey duggout.
