RECAP as Portsmouth fall to 1-0 defeat to Millwall in Carabao Cup

By The Newsroom
Published 13th Aug 2024, 18:56 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2024, 21:49 BST
Pompey are back at Fratton Park for the first time this season, with Millwall the visitors in the Carabao Cup | National World
Pompey make their first outing of the season at Fratton Park this evening against Millwall.

John Mousinho’s men take on their Championship rivals in the first round of the Carabao Cup as they look to continue their fine start to the campaign.

The Blues are straight back in action following their enthralling 3-3 draw against Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

We’ve got build-up and team news ahead of this evening’s first-round clash from Fratton Park before minute-by-minute coverage from 7.45pm - all courtesy of Pepe Lacey.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:49 BST

Ratings

The ratings are in as Neil Allen gives his player verdict.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:44 BST

Well what a game that was. A breathless second half, with both teams having chances to affect the scoreboard. Towler unlucky not to score right at the death but plenty to be pleased about for Mousinho’s men.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:39 BSTUpdated 21:39 BST

Full-time

Pompey are out of the Carabao Cup and suffer their first league defeat of the season. They lose 1-0 to Millwall in what was a fantastic contest at Fratton Park.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:38 BST

90+6'

Towler NO!!!! Richie’s deep cross finds Towler at the far post but he heads inches wide of the mark.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:37 BST

90+5'

Norris is up as Pompey win a corner in the last seconds.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:37 BST

90+4'

Is that it for Pompey. Roberts flaps Dozzell’s ball in but they can’t win the second ball. Into the final minute.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:34 BST

90+1'

Not what Pompey want in added time. Norris in his own area kicks it straight out of play from a free-kick.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:32 BST

90'

Five minutes of added time.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:31 BST

88'

Over the course of 90 minutes there really hasn’t been too much to split the two sides. A Pompey mistake proving costly it seems. Added time to come, can they find an equaliser?

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:27 BST

84'

The minute’s counting down now for Pompey, who need to find a leveller if they want to stay in the competition. An equaliser would sent the game straight to penalties.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:25 BST

82'

Norre off for Hutchinson as Millwall’s final change.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:24 BST

82'

Richie sends in a delightful corner but Devlin can’t quite get his head to the ball and it goes behind for a goal-kick.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:23 BST

81'

Roberts is booked for time-wasting from the resulting goal-kick.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:22 BST

80'

Lane finds space on the left flank and his half-volley cross is sent into the box but Lang miss-times his head and it’s just wide of the mark.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:21 BST

79'

Stevenson’s corner is cleared by Millwall with Lang conceding a foul on the edge of the box.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:20 BST

78'

Great work by Sorensen, who wins another corner for Pompey. Almost entering the final 10 minutes.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:18 BST

76'

And here come the Pompey duo for Saydee and Silvera. The latter has impressed this evening and has looked the Blues’ most threatening player so far.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:17 BST

75'

Lane and Lang being readied in the Pompey duggout.

