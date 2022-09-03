RECAP as Portsmouth edge Peterborough 2-1 in thrilling encounter at Fratton Park
Pompey return to League One action this afternoon following their midweek tie against Crawley in the Papa John’s Trophy.
Since the 2-2 draw at the Broadfield Stadium, a new recruit has been added to the side with Josh Koroma arriving on a season-long loan from Huddersfield.
The forward is available to feature at Fratton Park this afternoon after having his stay confirmed late on deadline day.
Danny Cowley’s men will look to continue their unbeaten start to the League One campaign this afternoon as the face fourth place side Peterborough in what proves to be a early top of the table clash.
We’ll be providing gossip, team news, build-up and video ahead of kick-off before live commentary when the game gets under way from 3pm.
LIVE: Pompey v Peterborough United
Last updated: Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 17:53
Key Events
- Connor Ogilvie absent from side replaced by Clark Robertson at left-back.
- Josh Koroma made the deadline day move to Fratton Park on a season-long loan.
- Pompey sit top of the table with the visitors sat fourth in League One.
Pompey 2-1 Peterborough: Spurs starlett steals the show as Blues remain in League One promotion places
Pompey continued their impressive unbeaten start to the League One campaign with a thrilling 2-1 victory against Peterborough.
FULL-TIMEEEEEEEE
Pompey beat Peterborough 2-1 at Fratton Park.
Pompey clear
Late corner for the Posh and the keeper is up.
Five minutes added on at the end.
Pompey happy to allow Peterborough time on the ball with two minutes remianing.
Dane Scarlett has been given Pompey’s man of the match.
Jay Mingi replaces Bishop for the Blues.
Ward’s corner in is safely claimed by Griffiths in goal.