Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forward is available to feature at Fratton Park this afternoon after having his stay confirmed late on deadline day.

Danny Cowley’s men will look to continue their unbeaten start to the League One campaign this afternoon as the face fourth place side Peterborough in what proves to be a early top of the table clash.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We’ll be providing gossip, team news, build-up and video ahead of kick-off before live commentary when the game gets under way from 3pm.