RECAP as Portsmouth qualify for the Papa John's Trophy knockout stages after picking up bonus point against AFC Wimbledon
Pompey return to action this evening as they face AFC Wimbledon in the Papa John’s Trophy at Fratton Park.
The Blues will be looking to advance into the knockout stages with at least a point enough to seal their place in the next round.
Danny Cowley’s men sit third in Southern Group B with a draw enough to move above Crawley, who currently occupy second place.
Should they advance, it’ll be the sixth successive season in the competition that Pompey have progressed out of the group stage – in a tournament they won in 2019.
The head coach gave positive injury news over the return of six figures to training on Monday, but a number are unlikely to feature this evening.
Youngsters Dan Gifford and Harry Jewitt-White are available after rejoining the squad following the end of their loan spells at Weymouth and Gosport respectively.
You can follow the action with updates, build-up, team news and video ahead of live commentary when the contest gets under way from 7.45pm.
LIVE: Pompey v AFC Wimbledon
Key Events
- Pompey return to action in final EFL Trophy group game.
- Blues need a point to qualify for knockout stages.
- Danny Cowley makes seven changes from Saturday’s draw.
Full-time
Pompey 1-1 AFC Wimbledon (3-1 penalties).
Oluwayemi saves again!!!! He goes right and saves and Pompey pick up the bonus point.
Sasu to step up for the visitors.
Great penalty from Scarlett. 3-1 Pompey.
Scarlett to make it three.
Oluwayemi saves again. Great save to his left. 2-1 Pompey.
Senior steps up for the Wombles next.
And he does, great penalty. 2-1 Pompey.
Hackett to put Pompey ahead.
Oluwayemi stays central and saves. 1-1.