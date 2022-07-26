Non-league Barnet provide the opposition for Danny Cowley’s men tonight ahead of Saturday’s League One curtain-raiser against Sheffield Wednesday.
Last time out, Pompey welcomed Championship Coventry to a new-look Fratton Park after major work to the North and South stand’s were completed.
Yet, a strong Blues side fell to a 2-0 defeat on Saturday, with Cowley’s squad looking to get back to winning-ways tonight.
We’re building up to the clash with all the latest talking points before team news drops at 6.30pm.
Barnet v Pompey: Live
Last updated: Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 21:22
- Colby Bishop, Josh Oluwayemi and Michael Morrison make first Pompey starts.
- Michael Morrison unveiled as Pompey’s eighth summer signing
- Friendly at the Hive is Blues final pre-season test.
- Danny Cowley’s side looking to bounce back after 2-0 loss to Coventry on Saturday.
Full time
The referee blows the full time whistle hear at the Hive after a frantic end to proceedings.
Gifford looks like he’s scored the winner!!!
Barnet level with two minutes to go through Da Havilland.
Oluwayemi is replaced Toby Steward in the Pompey net.
Gifford again one-on-one with the keeper but his effort is again wide.
Should be three for the Blues but Gifford’s effort was placed wide.
How’s that not a penalty? Gifford goes down but the referee doesn’t blow his whistle. Danny Cowley is not best pleased!
Bishop replaced by young Maxwell Hurst.
Bishop wins the ball and tries a volley 20-yards out but his high and wide.
Barnet fail to capitalise on a number of corners with the hosts still trailing by a goal.