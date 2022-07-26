RECAP as Portsmouth secure late victory at non-league Barnet

A Pompey XI side travel to the Hive this evening for the Blues’ final pre-season outing of the summer.

By Pepe Lacey
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 9:26 pm

Non-league Barnet provide the opposition for Danny Cowley’s men tonight ahead of Saturday’s League One curtain-raiser against Sheffield Wednesday.

Last time out, Pompey welcomed Championship Coventry to a new-look Fratton Park after major work to the North and South stand’s were completed.

Yet, a strong Blues side fell to a 2-0 defeat on Saturday, with Cowley’s squad looking to get back to winning-ways tonight.

We’re building up to the clash with all the latest talking points before team news drops at 6.30pm.

A Pompey XI side travel to non-league Barnet in the Blues' final pre-season test.

Barnet v Pompey: Live

Last updated: Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 21:22

  • Colby Bishop, Josh Oluwayemi and Michael Morrison make first Pompey starts.
  • Michael Morrison unveiled as Pompey’s eighth summer signing
  • Friendly at the Hive is Blues final pre-season test.
  • Danny Cowley’s side looking to bounce back after 2-0 loss to Coventry on Saturday.
Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 21:22

Full time

The referee blows the full time whistle hear at the Hive after a frantic end to proceedings.

Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 21:17

90'

Gifford looks like he’s scored the winner!!!

Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 21:16

88'

Barnet level with two minutes to go through Da Havilland.

Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 21:10

82'

Oluwayemi is replaced Toby Steward in the Pompey net.

Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 21:03

75'

Gifford again one-on-one with the keeper but his effort is again wide.

Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 21:01

74'

Should be three for the Blues but Gifford’s effort was placed wide.

Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 21:01

73'

How’s that not a penalty? Gifford goes down but the referee doesn’t blow his whistle. Danny Cowley is not best pleased!

Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 20:59

70'

Bishop replaced by young Maxwell Hurst.

Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 20:56

68'

Bishop wins the ball and tries a volley 20-yards out but his high and wide.

Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 20:52

65'

Barnet fail to capitalise on a number of corners with the hosts still trailing by a goal.

