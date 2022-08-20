Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Cowley’s men will be looking to continue their impressive start to the campaign after the 4-1 victory in midweek, which sees the Blues sat third in the League One table.

There’s a further selection boost as Joe Morrell, Clark Robertson, Denver Hume, Jayden Reid and Ryan Tunnicliffe are all fit after their spells on the treatment table.

Former Pompey striker John Marquis is also in contention to make another Fratton Park return following his January departure.

We’ll have updates, team news, video and gossip as we build-up to kick-off before we provide live commentary when the action gets under way from 3pm.