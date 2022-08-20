RECAP as Portsmouth survive scare to put three past Bristol Rovers
Following Tuesday night’s triumph against Cambridge, Pompey quickly return to Fratton Park as they host Bristol Rovers this afternoon.
Danny Cowley’s men will be looking to continue their impressive start to the campaign after the 4-1 victory in midweek, which sees the Blues sat third in the League One table.
There’s a further selection boost as Joe Morrell, Clark Robertson, Denver Hume, Jayden Reid and Ryan Tunnicliffe are all fit after their spells on the treatment table.
Former Pompey striker John Marquis is also in contention to make another Fratton Park return following his January departure.
Most Popular
-
1
Portsmouth transfer news: Danny Cowley makes Ronan Curtis contract admission with less than two weeks of transfer window remaining
-
2
Portsmouth transfer news: AFC Wimbledon and Doncaster Rovers lead race for out-of-favour Fratton Park duo after latest bids received
-
3
The powerful image Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley spotted against Cambridge that proves Blues can compete with Sheffield Wednesday, Peterborough and Ipswich this season
-
4
Portsmouth predicted starting XI v Bristol Rovers - Spurs loanee to make way with Ipswich loanee and former Norwich man to earn recalls?
-
5
Portsmouth 2-1 Bristol Rovers LIVE: Joe Pigott converts penalty to put Blues ahead in closing stages
We’ll have updates, team news, video and gossip as we build-up to kick-off before we provide live commentary when the action gets under way from 3pm.
LIVE: Pompey v Bristol Rovers
Last updated: Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 17:01
- Pompey looking to continue impressive unbeaten start to campaign.
- Connor Ogilvie heads Blues ahead on half-hour mark.
- Michael Jacobs and Louis Thompson replace Dane Scarlett and Tom Lowery in the starting XI
Full-time
Dale goal proved to be the last of the action as Pompey win 3-1 at a bouncing Fratton Park.
DALEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE
Seven minutes added on. Where has that come from?
Late controversy as Collins feels he shoudl have a penalty but the referee says no.
PIGOTTTTTTTTT
Pigott is taken down in the box and the Blues have a spot kick.
Penalty to Pompey.
Marquis is met with a mixture of cheers and boos as he’s replaced by Harvey Saunders for the Gas.
Dale puts in a cross but Pigott just fires over.
Double Pompey change as Joe Pigott and Reeco Hackett replace Bishop and Jacobs.