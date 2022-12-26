Three points will on top of Danny Cowley’s Christmas wish list, with his side without a win in their previous six league games.

The Blues’ poor run of form has seen them slip to 10th in the table and now sit five points off the top six.

Standing in their way this afternoon is newly-promoted Exeter who’ve had a fine start to life in League One, with Gary Caldwell’s men 13th in the standings.

Exeter v Pompey.

The Pompey boss is hopeful Louis Thompson and Zak Swanson will be fit again and could be in contention for a return to the squad in Devon.