RECAP as Portsmouth's Boxing Day trip to Devon ends goalless against Exeter
Pompey make the Boxing Day trip to Exeter as they return to League One.
Three points will on top of Danny Cowley’s Christmas wish list, with his side without a win in their previous six league games.
The Blues’ poor run of form has seen them slip to 10th in the table and now sit five points off the top six.
Standing in their way this afternoon is newly-promoted Exeter who’ve had a fine start to life in League One, with Gary Caldwell’s men 13th in the standings.
The Pompey boss is hopeful Louis Thompson and Zak Swanson will be fit again and could be in contention for a return to the squad in Devon.
You can follow all the festive action with build-up, team news, video and more before live commentary from 3pm.
LIVE: Exeter v Pompey
Key Events
- Pompey make Boxing Day trip to Devon.
- Hume hits bar in Blues’ best first half effort
- Pigott starts and is one of three changes.
Koroma and Morrell hacked down by Collins, who’s booked. Pompey have a tempting free-kick centrally around 20-yards out.
Swanson bright down the right, he won the ball with a perfectly-timed tackle before winning a corner. The Grecians clear and Morrell goes into the book for stopping the break.