RECAP as Portsmouth's winning run comes to end on Fratton return
It’s matchday as Pompey return to Fratton Park for the first time in five weeks.
MK Dons provide the testing opposition for Danny Cowley’s as the play-off contenders arrive at PO4.
The Blues have been bolstered on the eve of the game, as Hayden Carter’s arrival from Championship Blackburn was confirmed at noon.
Pompey are staying tight-lipped over the 22-year-old’s availability for today’s game, however.
LIVE: Pompey 1 MK Dons 2
Last updated: Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 17:00
- Pompey sign Hayden Carter on loan for the season
- Four changes as Bazunu, Williams, Harness and Raggett replace Bass, Thompson, Jacobs and Robertson.
- New boy Carter on bench
- Eisa opens scoring (20min)
- Corbeanu makes it 2-0 (45min)
- Hirst 2-1 (60min)
FT Pompey 1 MK Dons 2
The ball is in the net from Marquis but the striker is flagged for offside
Bazunu up for a free-kick and is in the vicinity of the delivery but it’s out for a goal kick
Great double stop from Bazunu to deny Twine and Boateng
Six minutes’s stoppage time
Ogilvie’s header is superbly pushed away by Cumming to deny Pompey a leveller.
Jacobs charges into the box but his final touch is heavy and the ball is knocked away for a throw,
Corbeanu off for Parrott.
Freeman off for Jacobs
Jacobs being readied