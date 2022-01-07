RECAP: Exeter 2-3 Portsmouth - Record-breaking Ronan Curtis snatches victory as Blues progress in EFL Trophy

Ronan Curtis became a Pompey history maker as the Blues advanced in the EFL Trophy

By Sam Cox
Friday, 7th January 2022, 9:29 pm

The Republic of Ireland international broke Yakubu’s record to be the club’s leading scorer in the 21st century with two late goals.

Danny Cowley’s side were staring elimination in the eyes before the forward’s intervention.

Re-live all the wild action with our live updates.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

No Caption ABCDE

LIVE: Exeter vs Pompey

Last updated: Friday, 07 January, 2022, 21:23

  • Pompey are in second round action in the Papa John’s Trophy
  • Danny Cowley fields a strong team including Marquis, Harness, Romeo, and Morrell
Friday, 07 January, 2022, 21:23

FULL-TIME: Exeter 2-3 Pompey

Friday, 07 January, 2022, 21:21

90+3: GGGGGOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLLLLL

Curtis again! As he slams home surely the winner!

Friday, 07 January, 2022, 21:17

89: GGGGGGGOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLLLL

RONAN CURTIS BREAKS YAKUBU’S RECORD TO LEVEL

Friday, 07 January, 2022, 21:15

88: Pompey sub

OFF: Morrell

ON: Jewitt-White

Friday, 07 January, 2022, 21:14

87:

Pompey’s best (and only) chance of the half so far as Morrell dinks the ball towards the back post where Hackett heads low but Dawson can claim the ball.

Friday, 07 January, 2022, 21:11

84:

Can Pompey find a way back?

Friday, 07 January, 2022, 21:03

76: Goal for Exeter

The hosts re-take the lead

Friday, 07 January, 2022, 20:59

70: Exeter Sub

OFF: Edwards

ON: Amond

Friday, 07 January, 2022, 20:55

67: Pushing for the lead

Friday, 07 January, 2022, 20:51

63: ANOTHER

OFF: Azeez

ON: Thompson

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Ronan CurtisBluesEFLPompeyDanny Cowley