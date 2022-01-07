RECAP: Exeter 2-3 Portsmouth - Record-breaking Ronan Curtis snatches victory as Blues progress in EFL Trophy
Ronan Curtis became a Pompey history maker as the Blues advanced in the EFL Trophy
The Republic of Ireland international broke Yakubu’s record to be the club’s leading scorer in the 21st century with two late goals.
Danny Cowley’s side were staring elimination in the eyes before the forward’s intervention.
Last updated: Friday, 07 January, 2022, 21:23
- Pompey are in second round action in the Papa John’s Trophy
- Danny Cowley fields a strong team including Marquis, Harness, Romeo, and Morrell
FULL-TIME: Exeter 2-3 Pompey
90+3: GGGGGOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLLLLL
Curtis again! As he slams home surely the winner!
89: GGGGGGGOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLLLL
RONAN CURTIS BREAKS YAKUBU’S RECORD TO LEVEL
88: Pompey sub
OFF: Morrell
ON: Jewitt-White
Pompey’s best (and only) chance of the half so far as Morrell dinks the ball towards the back post where Hackett heads low but Dawson can claim the ball.
Can Pompey find a way back?
76: Goal for Exeter
The hosts re-take the lead
70: Exeter Sub
OFF: Edwards
ON: Amond
67: Pushing for the lead
63: ANOTHER
OFF: Azeez
ON: Thompson