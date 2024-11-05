RECAP the action as Portsmouth suffer painful defeat to Plymouth

Good evening from Home Park as we bring you live commentary of Plymouth v Pompey.

John Mousinho’s side will be looking to build on a strong second-half performance against Hull, as they travel to Devon to face Wayne Rooney’s side.

The Blues can leapfrog the Pilgrims and move off the bottom of the Championship table with victory, as they look to inject impetus into their campaign.