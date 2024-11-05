RECAP the action as Portsmouth suffer painful defeat to Plymouth
John Mousinho’s side will be looking to build on a strong second-half performance against Hull, as they travel to Devon to face Wayne Rooney’s side.
The Blues can leapfrog the Pilgrims and move off the bottom of the Championship table with victory, as they look to inject impetus into their campaign.
We’ll be building to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 7pm. Then it’s more chat and video until we bring live text commentary as the action gets underway.
LIVE Plymouth v Pompey
FT Plymouth 1 Pompey 0
Painful defeat for Pompey
Stoppage time
Four minutes
Now Plymouth attack
Home side have tails up
Double change
Saydee and Moxon on for Dozzell and Murphy
Pain for Pompey as they go behind. Routine long goal kick forward and Poole shrugged off by Obafemi who fires low past Schmid.
Goal Plymouth
Obafemi 1-0
Potts takes one for the team as he gets a yellow for stopping a Plymouth attack
End to end now
Game open now.
O’Mahony on for Yengi and Silvera on for Ritchie.
Obafemi on for Gray.
It’s a delicious ball in from Murphy from the left but Yengi is a yard behind the ball and it flashes across goal.
More quality from Lang but he gets a yellow for leaving a foot in on keeper Grimshaw.
OFFSIDE
McIntyre breathes a sigh of relief as he loses the ball but Whittaker strays offside before putting the ball into the net.
McIntyre and Ogilvie get in each others’ way and fail to make the most of the ball dropping in Plymouth’s box.
Now Plymouth’s turn to threaten as Schmid superbly pushes away Houghton’s goalbound drive from 12 yards
Yengi on the charge as he shrugs off Pleguezuelo and crosses but it's a Gazza Euro 96 moment as Murphy slides in but can't apply the final touch from close range.
Dozzell cracks a 25 yarder just over the top
Good defending from Williams to snuff out Issaka’s attack.