Live

RECAP the action as Portsmouth suffer painful defeat to Plymouth

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 5th Nov 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 5th Nov 2024, 21:51 BST
Good evening from Home Park as we bring you live commentary of Plymouth v Pompey.

John Mousinho’s side will be looking to build on a strong second-half performance against Hull, as they travel to Devon to face Wayne Rooney’s side.

The Blues can leapfrog the Pilgrims and move off the bottom of the Championship table with victory, as they look to inject impetus into their campaign.

We’ll be building to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 7pm. Then it’s more chat and video until we bring live text commentary as the action gets underway.

LIVE Plymouth v Pompey

Tue, 05 Nov, 2024, 21:51 BST

FT Plymouth 1 Pompey 0

Painful defeat for Pompey

Tue, 05 Nov, 2024, 21:46 BST

Stoppage time

Four minutes

Tue, 05 Nov, 2024, 21:44 BST

Now Plymouth attack

Home side have tails up

Tue, 05 Nov, 2024, 21:41 BST

Double change

Saydee and Moxon on for Dozzell and Murphy

Tue, 05 Nov, 2024, 21:39 BST

Pain

Pain for Pompey as they go behind. Routine long goal kick forward and Poole shrugged off by Obafemi who fires low past Schmid.

Tue, 05 Nov, 2024, 21:38 BST

Goal Plymouth

Obafemi 1-0

Tue, 05 Nov, 2024, 21:34 BST

78

Potts takes one for the team as he gets a yellow for stopping a Plymouth attack

Tue, 05 Nov, 2024, 21:31 BST

End to end now

Game open now.

Tue, 05 Nov, 2024, 21:29 BST

74

O’Mahony on for Yengi and Silvera on for Ritchie.

Tue, 05 Nov, 2024, 21:25 BST

70

Obafemi on for Gray.

Tue, 05 Nov, 2024, 21:24 BST

68

It’s a delicious ball in from Murphy from the left but Yengi is a yard behind the ball and it flashes across goal.

Tue, 05 Nov, 2024, 21:22 BST

67

More quality from Lang but he gets a yellow for leaving a foot in on keeper Grimshaw.

Tue, 05 Nov, 2024, 21:20 BST

OFFSIDE

McIntyre breathes a sigh of relief as he loses the ball but Whittaker strays offside before putting the ball into the net.

Tue, 05 Nov, 2024, 21:18 BST

CHANCE

McIntyre and Ogilvie get in each others’ way and fail to make the most of the ball dropping in Plymouth’s box.

Tue, 05 Nov, 2024, 21:13 BST

CHANCE

Now Plymouth’s turn to threaten as Schmid superbly pushes away Houghton’s goalbound drive from 12 yards

Tue, 05 Nov, 2024, 21:12 BST

CHANCE

Yengi on the charge as he shrugs off Pleguezuelo and crosses but it's a Gazza Euro 96 moment as Murphy slides in but can't apply the final touch from close range.

Tue, 05 Nov, 2024, 21:10 BST

CHANCE

Dozzell cracks a 25 yarder just over the top

Tue, 05 Nov, 2024, 21:08 BST

52

Good defending from Williams to snuff out Issaka’s attack.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Team newsPortsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice