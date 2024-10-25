RECAP the action as Portsmouth woe continues thanks to old boy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Good evening from Fratton Park as we return to Championship action against Sheffield Wednedsay.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Mousinho’s side are expected to be fired up to deliver a response, after the disappointing performance in the 2-0 loss at Cardiff on Tuesday night.