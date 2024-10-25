RECAP the action as Portsmouth woe continues thanks to old boy
John Mousinho’s side are expected to be fired up to deliver a response, after the disappointing performance in the 2-0 loss at Cardiff on Tuesday night.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 7pm. Then it’s more chat before we bring you live kick-by-kick commentary, as Pompey aim to close the gap on the other strugglers with a quarter of a season played.
LIVE Pompey v Sheffield Wednesday
FULL TIME
Pompey 2 Sheffield Wednesday 1
BIG MISS
Oh, Lang! He’s headed over from six yards from Ritchie’s volleyed pass - big chance at the death!
Corner cleared
Visitors counter and play for time
Corner for Pompey
Yengi wins it.
Double change
Windass and Smith off for Ugbo and Paterson
Ritchie on for O’Mahony
10 to go
Plus stoppages.
Can't say it's not been deserved
One team in this second-half - and it’s not Pompey
Double change
Silvera and Pack on for Murphy and Dozzell
More Fratton woe
It's the Pompey old boy with a peach. McIntyre pulled out of position, Windass frees Valery who cuts back for the striker to curl home a delightful effort from 20-odd yards.
Goal Sheff Wed
Smith makes it 2-1
O’Mahony flicks on Murphy’s ball, Yengi pulls the trigger but M Lowe blocks.
Not this time
Short corner routine comes to nothing before Lang charges into the box and is dealt with fairly by Charles.
Tide has changed
This is all Sheff Wed now, Pompey in danger of letting this slip completely. Need to regroup.
Here comes Yengi!
Replaces Saydee.
Bad defending
Bannan ball, in Smith wins the header and Windass gets away from McIntyre to fire in the leveller.
Goal Sheff Wed
Windass levels
McIntyre clears Windass’ cross.
