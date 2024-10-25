Live

RECAP the action as Portsmouth woe continues thanks to old boy

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 25th Oct 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2024, 21:55 BST
Good evening from Fratton Park as we return to Championship action against Sheffield Wednedsay.

John Mousinho’s side are expected to be fired up to deliver a response, after the disappointing performance in the 2-0 loss at Cardiff on Tuesday night.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 7pm. Then it’s more chat before we bring you live kick-by-kick commentary, as Pompey aim to close the gap on the other strugglers with a quarter of a season played.

LIVE Pompey v Sheffield Wednesday

Fri, 25 Oct, 2024, 21:54 BST

FULL TIME

Pompey 2 Sheffield Wednesday 1

Fri, 25 Oct, 2024, 21:54 BST

BIG MISS

Oh, Lang! He’s headed over from six yards from Ritchie’s volleyed pass - big chance at the death!

Fri, 25 Oct, 2024, 21:51 BST

Corner cleared

Visitors counter and play for time

Fri, 25 Oct, 2024, 21:50 BST

Corner for Pompey

Yengi wins it.

Fri, 25 Oct, 2024, 21:45 BST

Double change

Windass and Smith off for Ugbo and Paterson

Fri, 25 Oct, 2024, 21:41 BST

Sub

Ritchie on for O’Mahony

Fri, 25 Oct, 2024, 21:41 BST

10 to go

Plus stoppages.

Fri, 25 Oct, 2024, 21:37 BST

Can't say it's not been deserved

One team in this second-half - and it’s not Pompey

Fri, 25 Oct, 2024, 21:33 BST

Double change

Silvera and Pack on for Murphy and Dozzell

Fri, 25 Oct, 2024, 21:32 BST

More Fratton woe

It's the Pompey old boy with a peach. McIntyre pulled out of position, Windass frees Valery who cuts back for the striker to curl home a delightful effort from 20-odd yards.

Fri, 25 Oct, 2024, 21:29 BST

Goal Sheff Wed

Smith makes it 2-1

Fri, 25 Oct, 2024, 21:29 BST

CHANCE

O’Mahony flicks on Murphy’s ball, Yengi pulls the trigger but M Lowe blocks.

Fri, 25 Oct, 2024, 21:27 BST

Not this time

Short corner routine comes to nothing before Lang charges into the box and is dealt with fairly by Charles.

Fri, 25 Oct, 2024, 21:24 BST

Tide has changed

This is all Sheff Wed now, Pompey in danger of letting this slip completely. Need to regroup.

Fri, 25 Oct, 2024, 21:20 BST

Here comes Yengi!

Replaces Saydee.

Fri, 25 Oct, 2024, 21:16 BST

Bad defending

Bannan ball, in Smith wins the header and Windass gets away from McIntyre to fire in the leveller.

Fri, 25 Oct, 2024, 21:14 BST

Goal Sheff Wed

Windass levels

Fri, 25 Oct, 2024, 21:13 BST

54

McIntyre clears Windass’ cross.

