Pompey fans on social media have been sharing their views after John Mousinho’s side lost 5-1 at West Brom on Saturday.

A much-changed Blues side suffered their sixth Championship defeat in a row and their seventh in all competitions as the Baggies made them pay for a lack of quality on their first visit to the Hawthorns in more than 16 years.

The Blues - whose goal came from substitute and debutant Thomas Waddingham - remain outside of the relegation places as both Luton and Derby lost to Millwall and Cardiff respectively. But that was of little consolation to the Fratton faithful, who were left bitterly disappointed by what they witnessed from the visitors, who made five changes to the side that beat Stoke 3-1 in midweek.

@jtothet270: Refund every travelling fan. These signings for the future are great, bigger picture longer term I get it. But right now we need to be focusing on and spending on the PRESENT. What good is the future if our future is playing in league one? The depth isn't there; needs sorting now.

@MarkMagee19: Pretty outrageous from Mousinho to basically play our out of form players. Fans travel all that way to see a competitive game of football. Wins at home mean nothing if you let this happen every week.

@ChadPFC: 50 points almost always keeps you in the Championship. We’ve got lots of games against the teams all around us yet. Win those, stay up. 30 home points available too. Mousinho picking his battles, like Millwall, is fine as long as we beat them, beat those around us & stay up!

@OscarRo14773525: 5 changes. 5 goals conceded. We would have given them a decent game if we only rested 1-3 players.

@84Knight: We are going to get relegated on goal difference.

@Mousarmy: Signings still needed, the depth is so weak and you can’t sacrifice games like that no thought for us fans that have travelled so so selfish

@RyanHeywood18: If our "street smart" Pompey team don't win on Tuesday night Mousinho’s got some explaining to do.

@Titchyeah89: This club owes a massive apology to all paying and traveling fans. Simply unacceptable.

@jackfurlongg: Done now, forget it, move on. Massive game on Tuesday. Win and we’re 5 points clear of the relegation zone.

@Bunkybowers: If Mousinho had played our first-choice XI, Schmid might still have made those mistakes and we still may have lost. You can’t legislate for such errors. Hopefully the defeat won’t dent the confidence too much ahead of Millwall. But reinforcements ARE ESSENTIAL.

@GemmaHayter180: Waddingham with a debut goal is the only positive from today! If we don’t win on Tuesday then the gamble didn’t pay off.

@PompeyPatter: Not a lot to say really other than, the Away fans probably deserve a refund.

@RayCampbellSays: You should all take a good, hard look at yourselves!! Owners, managers, and players!! A complete shambles from start to finish!! I just hope this doesn't bite you in the bottom if we are relying on home form to keep us up!! Just shows the second tier players can't cut it!!

@Joe_Simpson03: Good lad Tommy for getting his goal but the rest of the team can walk home. Why do our heads drop after going 1 down