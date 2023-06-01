Here’s the latest developments that keeps the rumour mill ticking over until business can be officially announced on June 14.

Walker interest

Port Vale have been mentioned as a potential suitors for former Pompey striker Tyler Walker.

According to the Sunday Mirror’s Darren Witcoop, the Valiants are one of a number of League One clubs keen on the front man following news that he’s free to leave Coventry upon the expiry of his contract this month.

They’re keen to add additional firepower to their ranks after finishing 18th last term. Yet there’s reported doubts whether the Staffordshire outfit will be able to compete with the financial packages that will be offered to the 26-year-old free agent.

If Walker moves to Vale Park, he could well find himself linking up with another ex-Blues striker, Ellison Harrison. He moved to Port Vale in the same January 2022 window that saw Danny Cowley sign the then Coventry man on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Walker scored once in 15 appearances for Pompey. Meanwhile, goals have remained at a premium since, with the former Nottingham Forest and Lincoln forward registering one goal in 19 Sky Blues appearances in 2022-23 before his release.

Tyler Walker scored one goal in 15 loan appearances for Pompey during the 2021-22 season Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

Wilder to be a Royal

Reading are expected to name Chris Wilder as their next manager.

Football Insider are reporting the out-of-work 55-year-old will be Paul Ince’s permanent replacement at the League One new boys following his sacking in April.

Wilder is said to be keen on the move following his recent short stint in charge of Watford. Meanwhile, there’s apparent growing hope of an agreement being reached as talks gather pace.

The Royals will be competing in the third tier for the first time since 2002 following their relegation from the Championship.

Wilder was sounded out by Pompey in January as they went through the thorough process of finding a replacement for Danny Cowley.

The News understands, though, that the former Oxford and Middlesbrough manager – who applied for the Blues job before Richie Barker’s appointment in 2013 – made it clear he was keen to operate at a higher level than League One and ruled himself out of the running.

Burton braced for interest

Burton Albion risk losing eye-catching midfielder Terry Taylor this summer.

That’s because the Daily Record are reporting that the 21-year-old is attracting interest from newly-crowned League One champions Plymouth.

Although the Wales Under-21 international has been out injured since February, it’s claimed Pilgrims boss Steven Schumacher is a big admirer of the player.

Taylor registered four league assists from 26 games last season. He’s been building a reputation for himself since joining from Wolves in February 2021 and is considered one of League One most admired midfielders.