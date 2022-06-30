The 20-year-old has signed for Irish League side Glentoran on a free transfer – signalling a return to Northern Ireland following six years in English football.

Webber’s move will also be his second spell with the east Belfast side having played for their academy teams before his 2016 departure to Crystal Palace.

The goalkeeper, who was born in Portsmouth but moved across the Irish Sea as an eight-year-old, departed Pompey without making a single appearance for the club.

He joined from Palace on a short-term deal in January to act as cover for Gavin Bazunu while Alex Bass was loaned out to Bradford.

The Northern Ireland under-21 international was named on the Blues bench 20 times over the second half of the season without being called into action.

Webber’s return to the Glens – where former Blues stopper Aaron McCarey is plying his trade – means he’s the latest player let go by Danny Cowley at the end of last term to find new employers.

Shaun Williams completed a free transfer move to Gillingham earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Aiden O’Brien sealed a switch to Shrewsbury today after rejecting Pompey’s offer of a new contract.