Released Portsmouth keeper completes move to Peterborough in two-year deal
The 18-year-old has penned a two-year deal at Peterborough United following a successful trial at the Weston Homes Stadium.
He joins Jack Sparkes in making the move to the League One side, after the left-back left PO4 after one season to aid Darren Ferguson’s side’s promotion chances this term. Sparkes moved to Posh on July 26, signing a three-year-deal after an undisclosed fee was agreed between the clubs.
Smith, who failed to make a senior appearance for Pompey, will be part of Peterborough’s under-21s squad for the forthcoming season after he impressed in four pre-season friendlies for the club’s under-18s.
Lead Professional Development Phase Lead Coach at Posh, Ryan Semple, said: ‘Bastian came in at the end of last season and played as a trialist in the last under 18s fixture against Ipswich Town at the stadium.
‘He did well enough for us to want to bring him back in for pre-season and he has impressed in the four games that he has featured in during the last month or so.
‘He has good potential, he wants to and is capable of playing out from the back, he has a good presence, he has physical potential and both Ali and Harry who work with him on a daily basis have been pleased with his development so far.’
Smith was one of 11 Pompey Academy yougnsters who were told they could leave Pompey last March. Among that group was Koby Mottoh, who has since signed for AFC Bournemouth.
