Released Pompey youngster Destiny Ojo has left the country in order to find his next footballing home.

The teenager, who was one of 12 youngsters let go by the Blues at the end of last season, spent time on trial at Burnley and Danny Cowley’s Colchester as he attempted to earn himself a deal away from Fratton Park.

Similar spells were offered by non-league trio Bognor, Horsham and Woking without success.

Now a club has come forward to offer the forward the chance to continue his career - Irish League side Cliftonville, who are currently managed by former Ipswich and QPR manager Jim Magilton.

The Belfast-based outfit have not confirmed the length of contract Ojo has signed - although he is reportedly in contention to make his debut in Saturday’s trip to Glenavon.

The former Lancing forward failed to make a first-team appearance for the Blues following his move to Fratton Park in the summer of 2022.

He scored twice for Pompey in pre-season in 2023, but was unable to force his way into John Mousinho’s plans last term.