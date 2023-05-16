According to Footballer Insider, Spurs have been keeping tabs on the Republic of Ireland international’s development at St Mary’s.

And despite being a mainstay of a sorry Saints side that will drop back into the Championship after 11 years away, the north Londoners are reportedly hoping that a £15m bid for the ex-Pompey player of the year winner will be enough to tempt Southampton into selling.

Managerless Spurs are supposedly in the hunt for a new goalkeeper as they prepare to allow Hugo Lloris to leave this summer following 11 years of service.

The club captain still has a year remaining on his current deal. But it’s claimed Tottenham are prepared to say goodbye to the 36-year-old World Cup winner as they look for a fresh start under any prospective new manager.

Bazunu, 21, apparently, fits the profile of player they are after – a rising star with the potential to develop under the new man in charge.

Saints saw that undoubted potential in the Dubliner after a season at Fratton Park, with the keeper recording 16 cleans sheets for a Pompey side that finished their 2021-22 League One season in 10th place.

That saw them hand parent club Manchester City £12m for the Irishman, who has made 32 Premier League appearances for Southampton this term.

Former Pompey keeper Gavin Bazunu has been benched for Southampton's past four games Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Only four top-flight clean sheets have been recorded since then, though, with bottom-placed Saints having the fifth worst defensive record in the division this term.

Meanwhile, ‘Agent Bazunu’ – as Blues fans like to call their former player – has seen Alex McCarthy preferred in goal for the past four games, ensuring he’s witnessed Southampton’s demise from the bench in recent weeks.

Footballer Insider also report that Spurs are keen on Southampton’s Portsmouth-born skipper James Ward-Prowse.