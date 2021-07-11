The centre-back, who was sold to Brighton for a fee in the region of £4m in 2019, is reportedly wanted by Championship Sheffield United this summer.

But according to the Sun on Sunday, West Brom are also keen on the 24-year-old who has spent the past two seasons on loan at Derby County, with a fee of around £5m being mentioned.

That sum could rise if both clubs are prepared to battle it out for Clarke who has been a standout performer for the Rams during his two spells at Pride Park

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And that will ultimately benefit the Blues as they would likely be due a percentage of any profit Brighton make on the defender.

Pompey had sell-on clauses when they negotiated the sales of Conor Chaplin, Adam Webster and Jamal Lowe.

Clarke was Seagulls boss Graham Potter’s first signing at the Amex, with the former Swansea boss snapping up the ex-Ipswich man after four eye-catching seasons at Fratton Park – a term that saw Clarke make 185 appearances and named The News/Sports Mail player of the season in 2019.

But he’s yet to make a senior appearances for the Premier League outfit, instead going out on loan twice.

Matt Clarke said goodbye to the Fratton faithful in 2019