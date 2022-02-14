Restauranteur, outspoken pundit and rapper! What became of Portsmouth's FA Cup heroes who battered Southampton in their own backyard

1. David James

The former England international made 158 appearances for Pompey during his four-year stay at Fratton Park. His last game was the FA Cup final defeat where he joined Bristol City and then Bournemouth. After a spell in Iceland and India he retired in 2015, where he then became manager of Indian side Kerela Blasters. More recently he is a regular pundit on BT Sport and appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018.

Photo: Phil Cole