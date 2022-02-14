Restauranteur, outspoken pundit and rapper! What became of Portsmouth's FA Cup heroes who battered Southampton in their own backyard

In one of the most memorable South coast derbies in history, Avram Grant’s men mauled their fierce rivals on their own patch with a four-goal second-half battering.
But what became of the heroes who put Pompey’s financial pain to book their place in the quartezxr-finals, as they went on to reach the final of the famous, old competition?
We’ve traced their footsteps since they left Fratton Park, with some very different paths being travelled.
Undefined: twitter
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for less than 25p per week.
1. David James
The former England international made 158 appearances for Pompey during his four-year stay at Fratton Park. His last game was the FA Cup final defeat where he joined Bristol City and then Bournemouth. After a spell in Iceland and India he retired in 2015, where he then became manager of Indian side Kerela Blasters. More recently he is a regular pundit on BT Sport and appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018.
Photo: Phil Cole
2. Hayden Mullins
Was named Pompey player of the season in 2011 and went on to appear for Reading, Birmingham and Notts County before retiring. Has since gone into coaching and held roles at Watford including caretaker boss. Was sacked as Colchester manager four weeks ago and has appeared as a pundit since.
Photo: Allan Hutchings
3. Hermann Hreiðarsson
The Icelandic international played 88 times for Pompey in a five-and-a-half year spell at Fratton Park. Hreiðarsson helped lift the FA Cup the season before and was a part of Pompey’s first European journey. The 47-year-old linked up with David James to become his assistant at Indian Premier League side Kerala Blasters. In 2019 he also linked up with former teammate Sol Campbell to be his assistant at Southend, he’s now head-coach at Icelandic side Throttur Vogar. (PICTURE: WILL CADDY (HK08-25))
Photo: Will Caddy
4. Marc Wilson
A product of the Pompey Academy, the Irishman spent four years in the first team before leaving in 2010. After leaving Fratton Park in 2010 Wilson spent six years at Stoke before moves, to Bournemouth, Sunderland and West Brom. After leaving Bolton in 2019, he joined Throttur Vogar as a player-coach alongside Hermann Hreiðarsson (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Photo: Richard Heathcote