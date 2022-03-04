REVEALED: Cardiff City eyeing swoop for Millwall loanee after making mark at Portsmouth

The News understands the Championship side are keen on Millwall loanee, who has impressed on loan at Fratton Park this season.

Bluebirds boss Steve Morison knows Romeo well from their time together at The Den, and is well aware of the energy and quality the 26-year-old could bring to his right flank.

Morison explored the prospect of a move for the Antigua and Barbuda international in January, but there was no chance of a switch to Wales accelerating.

The reasons for that were two-fold, with Fifa rules dictating players can’t play for three clubs in a season - and Romeo turning out three times for Milwall this term.

The News also revealed in December there was no recall clause in the deal agreed for the former Gillingham man on deadline day in August.

Now Morison has to weigh up whether to make his move for Romeo in the summer, after arriving as Cardiff boss in November.

The Londoner is contracted at Millwall beyond the end of the season, with Danny Cowley already stating he would likely find it hard to fund a permanent move for his services.

It appears the versatile talent’s days at The Den are numbered, however,

Romeo felt he received a lack of support from the Millwall hierarchy, when he spoke out about what he perceived as a section of their fans ‘spreading hatred’ when they booed players taking the knee at the end of 2020.

That paved the way for a move to Pompey, where Romeo was quick to make an impact this term amid 31 appearances.

After 14 successive games, the affable character has been in and out of the team in recent weeks after picking up an ankle injury.

Romeo is one of five loan players currently at Fratton Park, along with George Hirst, Gavin Bazunu, Hayden Carter and Tyler Walker.

They form part of a group of 17 players who are not tied to Pompey beyond the summer, along with a swathe of out-of-contract squad members.

